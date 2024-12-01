The experienced left-arm spin all-rounder of Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, hasn’t been considered for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies in the Caribbean. He recently announced his retirement from the Test matches and the shortest format of the game and hopes to be part of his last red-ball game on home soil.

However, the unrest political situation on his potential return to the national side during the start of the two-match Test series against the touring South Africa side didn’t allow Shakib Al Hasan to go ahead with the plans. The Magura-born is, however, expected to continue playing the 50-over format till the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025.

The experienced member of the side didn’t participate in the recent ODI series against Afghanistan and now won’t be part of the upcoming three-match series in the 50-over format against the West Indies. The member of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) selection panel has informed the development.

“He (Shakib Al Hasan) is not available for the ODIs against West Indies, and we have prepared our squad accordingly. Given his current mental state, we felt Shakib wasn’t in the right condition to play. Playing franchise cricket is not the same as representing the national team.” He expressed, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

The official suggested that the all-rounder might not be in the right frame to represent the national side, having been busy leading the Bangla Tigers in the ongoing Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Shakib Al Hasan opts out of West Indies ODIs amidst T10 league commitments

The reports have also explained that the veteran, who has featured in 447 games across formats for the national side, with more than 15000 runs and 700 international wickets, is looking to focus on the upcoming Lanka T10 League, scheduled to take place from December 12 to 22, where he will play for the Galle Marvels.

Shakib Al Hasan featured in his last ODI game during last year’s 50-over World Cup, where he faced Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In the 247 ODIs, the former captain of Bangladesh has notched up 7570 runs at an average of over 37 and a strike rate of more than 82 with the help of nine centuries and 36 half-centuries at the best score of unbeaten 134 runs.

Currently, he has been playing for the Bangla Tigers in the T10 league, which ends on December 02. Bangladesh won’t have the luxury of playing many 50-over games in preparation for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, but the board will need to take a call on the 37-year-old Shakib Al Hasan.

Meanwhile, the BCB has officially stated that they had been waiting for the medical reports of their captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who injured himself during the previous ODI series against Afghanistan and wasn’t part of the two Tests in the Caribbean.

The left-handed batter is expected to be available from the third ODI game if the recovery process continues to fall in the right place. Also, there is a question on the fitness of Towhid Hridoy, who recently sustained the injury while being part of the football games in Bogra and underwent a scan besides awaiting the results.

Shakib Al Hasan will need to make a final call on his future for the national side, who lost the first of the two Tests against West Indies by 201 runs in Antigua. At the end of the second game in Jamaica, the focus will move towards the ODI series in St. Kitts from December 08, before the T20I series kicks off on December 15 in St. Vincent.