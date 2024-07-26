SL vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 1st T20I In India?

The first T20I game of the three-match series in Sri Lanka will offer the Indian team a great chance to start their new chapter under the partnership of new captain Suryakumar Yadav and coach Gautam Gambhir. The SL vs Ind series will find a good mix of senior and young players, who will be prepared for the next edition of the ICC 20-over event.

Just like it’s important for the batting side to come up with an aggressive mindset in the powerplay with the bat in hand, it also becomes so important for the bowling side to keep on taking wickets to dry up the runs with the new ball in hand.

Since the start of 2024, going into the SL vs Ind series, the Indian team has gone on to register 28 T20I wickets in 16 innings, at an average of under 24, and a strike rate of 20.57, which is quite decent too, as the likes of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah did a fabulous job with the new ball for India during the recent T20 World Cup 2024.

The economy rate of the side is under seven which increases the value more, as they have also managed to record 28 wickets in this period, which hardly allows the opponent side to put their feet on the accelerator. Their bowling side has conceded 79 boundaries and 16 sixes during this period, and that could be an area where they could look to work in the future.

In the case of the Sri Lanka side, since the beginning of this year, before this upcoming SL vs Ind T20I series, Sri Lanka have given away 529 runs in 12 innings in the shortest format of the game, at an average of under 20 and a strike rate of 16.

The economy rate of 7.35 is too quite good for the side, compared to how other good sides have been smashed all around the park in this duration. The Charith Asalanka-led side has also gone on to pick up 27 wickets in 12 innings, which is nothing sort of superb work with the new ball in hand.

They have been smacked for 57 boundaries and 13 over boundaries in this period. Their spinners- Maheesh Theekshana generally tend to bowl around two to three overs with the new ball, and it becomes quite tough for the batters to hit the bowler against that expressive pace.

SL vs IND: Live Streaming, Where To Watch The 1st T20I In India?

Where will the SL vs IND 1st T20I match begin?

The first of the three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka will be played on July 27, at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, in Pallekele.

Where to watch the SL vs IND 1st T20I match live on TV?

The Sony Sports Network will display India’s five-match T20I series against Sri Lanka in India, as they have grabbed the rights to the blue brigade’s games on the Island.

Where to watch the SL vs IND 1st T20I online in India?

Along with the Sony Sports Network channels on the TV, the Sony LIV app and the website will also telecast the T20I series in online mode in India.

