Sri Lanka had a tough time in the recent T20 World Cup 2024, where they made the group stage exit, with only one win in their four fixtures, while the unbeaten Indian side went on to clinch their second trophy of the tournament. The SL vs Ind series will see the senior players of the blue brigade making their return in the format, under new captain and coach- Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir respectively.

As the spinners come to bowl the middle overs of the game during the phase between the seventh to 15th over, the batters start to take charge and show their muscle against them with a high strike rate, as they come up with an aggressive mindset of batting display. Few teams have also used their batters for the specific roles in this duration.

Since the start of this ongoing 2024 year, before the SL vs Ind opening T20I of the upcoming series, the Indian team has managed to score 1181 runs in 16 innings, at an average of 40.72 with a strike rate of 139.27, which has been fantastic from their side, as they hardly show the ‘fear of failure’.

The Blue Brigade has lost only 29 wickets during the middle overs in 16 innings. The runs have been decorated with the help of 87 boundaries and 61 over-boundaries, as their highest score of these nine overs was 116. Generally, it’s the period where the likes of Hardik Pandya and Rinku Singh free their arms to crack those boundaries and over boundaries.

In the case of the Sri Lanka team, before the SL vs Ind series, since the beginning of 2024, they have collected 785 runs in 12 innings, at an average of 25.32 and a strike rate of 126.31. The speed of their batting hasn’t been good, and that’s because they have lost 31 T20I wickets in those 12 innings, which hardly allows them to keep the momentum in hand.

The two-time champions have also nailed only 50 boundaries and 33 sixes in this duration, and that’s another department where they need to work on.

SL vs IND: Playing 11- 1st T20I, India Tour of Sri Lanka 2024

The senior members of the Indian team from the T20 World Cup have made their return to the squad for the SL vs Ind series.

India’s Playing 11:

Before this SL vs Ind series, The newly appointed Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav has cracked the shortest format of the game quite nicely, with 2340 runs in 65 innings, at an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of nearly 170, with the help of 19 half-centuries and four hundreds. Yashasvi Jaiswal has made a great start in this format too, having smashed 643 runs in 19 innings with a strike rate of over 160, with five fifties and one century.

Ravi Bishnoi has done an excellent job, picking up 32 scalps in 29 innings, with an economy of just over seven, while the left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh has too done well with the new ball in hand.

India’s line-up vs Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Sanju Samson (wk.), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

Sri Lanka’s Playing 11:

Going into the SL vs Ind series, Avishka Fernando, the Sri Lanka opener who was the third highest run-getter of the recent Lankan Premier League (LPL) 2024, with 374 runs at a strike rate of over 160, has found a place in the squad. Their other opener Pathum Nissanka too is in good touch with 333 runs at a strike rate of over 150.

Dinesh Chandimal who played his last T20I game almost two years ago, has also returned to the side, which will be led by their new captain Charith Asalanka.

Sri Lanka’s line-up vs India: Pathum Nissanka, Kushal Perera (wk.), Kushal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Kamindu Mendis/Avishka Fernando, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana.