T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs IND Weather Report And Pitch Report Super 8 Match 51

One of the biggest factors that have worked in favor of India has been how well they have used the conditions in their court, using their three spinners in the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA). Can they repeat the same assistance in the Aus vs Ind game on June 24, at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St. Lucia?

The death phase of the game in the 16-20 overs, always gives the teams a chance to change the route of the game, either by their batting or bowling. They could think of nailing the big shots or keeping it simple, and restricting the opponents to a low score.

In the 28 innings, during the last phase of the innings before the Aus vs Ind game, since the end of the last T20 World Cup 2022, India have managed 1331 T20I runs, at an average of 22.56. The strike of 178.66 is mouthwatering to even think of. They have lost 59 wickets in this period and still have got those runs, which shows that every new batter coming in is going for the big shots.

In the case of Australia, in the same period, they have clubbed 780 runs in 16 innings, at an average of around 23.64 and a strike rate of close to 170, which too has been quite impressive in this factor, before the Aus vs Ind contest.

Australia have nailed 69 boundaries and 41 sixes in this duration, while the Indian cricket team notched up 97 boundaries and 87 over-boundaries in this period.

When it comes to the bowling department of the two sides in the death overs, India have given away 1297 T20I runs in 30 innings, at an average of 15.63, while their bowling strike rate of 9.86 is quite fabulous and always keeps them in the hunt with constant wickets. The Rohit Sharma-led side has picked up 83 wickets in 30 innings, at an economy of just under 10 in this duration, before the Aus vs Ind game.

Australia, on the flip of the coin, have been belted away for 894 runs in 19 T20I innings, at a bowling average of under 18, and a strike rate of under 10, both of which have been quite good. The economy of 10.60 is a bit on the higher side, as they have managed 51 wickets in just 19 innings during the last five overs.

They have gone for around 52 fours and as many as sixes in this time, while India have gone for an economy of 9.51 in this period, before the Aus vs Ind clash.

T20 World Cup 2024: AUS vs IND Weather Report And Pitch Report Super 8 Match 51

The morning temperature in St Lucia on June 24, during the Aus vs Ind game is expected to be around 31°c with a humidity of around 77%. Occasional rain could be a factor during the game, but that won’t have much effect on the encounter.

AUS vs IND Weather Forecast Temperature 31°c Weather Forecast Cloudy, windy with occasional rain and a thunderstorm Humidity Level 77% Cloud Cover 94%

AUS vs IND Pitch Report

The average first innings total in 2024 T20Is at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, in St Lucia has been around 190, which has increased from the 175-mark in the 2021 season.

In 11 T20Is, the teams batting first have won seven clashes at a winning rate of 63.06%, while the rest four wins have come at a mark of 36.4%.

The leg-spinners have enjoyed bowling on this track, with an economy of just over the 7.5 mark, while the off-spinners have gone over eight only. The fast bowlers, however, have traveled around the park for an economy of just under 9.5-mark.

Matthew Wade in this ground has managed 91 T20I runs in six innings at a strike rate of 154.24, with nine fours and four over-boundaries. Adam Zampa is five wickets in six innings at an economy of under eight-run mark.