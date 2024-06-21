T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN Live Streaming, Where To Watch Super 8 Match 47 In India?

The 47th game of the current ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the United States of America and the West Indies, in the Super 8 stage, between India and Bangladesh, will take place on June 22. The Ind vs Ban will occur at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, in North Sound, Antigua, as India could book the semi-final ticket with the win.

If batting becomes a very vital aspect in the powerplay of the T20Is, the job the bowlers do with the ball is also very important. It, not only offers the team to show their authority in the game but also puts the coming batters under pressure, because they also then have to channel the process of stabilizing the line-up rather than freeing their arms.

Since the end of the last T20 World Cup in 2022, before Ind vs Ban encounter, the former has been part of 30 T20Is in the bowling department, where they gave away 1313 runs at an average of around 22.25. The bowling strike rate of 18 shows that it doesn’t often take much time before India draws the first blood.

The Rohit Sharma-led side has an economy of 7.29 in the first six overs of the T20Is, which is quite decent in an era where it is all to the batters and high-scoring games. They have picked up 59 wickets too, which is around two on average in every innings.

Their bowlers, going into the Ind vs Ban clash have been belted away for 148 boundaries and 46 over-boundaries, which is again another great aspect of their skill.

Bangladesh, on the flip of the coin, Bangladesh too have done a terrific job in this department of the game, In 30 innings during the powerplay, their bowlers have been nailed for 1269 T20I runs, which has come at an average of 20.14. The bowling strike rate of just over 17-mark is again fabulous work.

The economy of 7.09, for the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side, before the Ind vs Ban event, has been another bright aspect for the side. The bowlers of the Bangladesh side have been drilled for 147 boundaries and only 47 sixes, where it’s generally the best of their young bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib has come out.

For India, Arshdeep Singh has been excellent with the new ball, and because they have Jasprit Bumrah’s class, they can easily use him at any time in the 20-overs.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN Live Streaming, Where To Watch Super 8 Match 47 In India?

When does the IND vs BAN Match 47 begin?

The 47th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, between India and Bangladesh will be played on June 22, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

Where to watch IND vs BAN Match 47 live on TV?

The Disney Star signed the deal till the next T20 World Cup in India in 2026, to telecast the ICC events, which will allow them to telecast this Ind vs Ban game too on the Star Sports Channels.

Where to watch IND vs BAN Match 47 online in India?

Disney+ Hotstar has also the rights to display the Ind-Ban face-off online in India.

