When it comes to the head-to-head records of Ind vs Ban encounters in the history of the T20 World Cups, the former have unbeaten in four clashes, in 2009, 2014, 2016, and 2022 editions. Even when it comes to the T20Is in bilateral games, Bangladesh have got the better of India only once in 2019, out of their 13 face-offs.

When it comes to the batting department of both sides, since the end of the last T20 World Cup in 2022, the modern generation of T20s has changed quite a lot, and batters have started to take on the bowlers from the very first over to put up a great platform. The job is mainly on the openers to do the lion’s share of the work.

Since the end of the last event of the format, going into Ind vs Ban game, the former has managed to smash 1319 T20I runs in 29 innings, at an average of 25.86, while their strike rate of 126.34 is quite middling when one looks to how the England opening duo of Jos Butler and Phil Salt go to their business.

Also Read: Anil Kumble Feels Kuldeep Yadav Should Play For India Replacing Mohammad Siraj In The Super 8

The 2007 champions have lost 51 wickets in those 29 innings, which is quite a good record to have, and that always offers them the chance to take some extra risk in the next phase of the game. The Rohit Sharma-led side has also smacked 149 boundaries and 61 sixes in this period, as their focus would be a little bit on this zone.

When it comes to the Bangladesh team, coming into the Ind vs Ban encounter, they have also been part of 29 T20Is in this period, since the end of the last T20 World Cup, collecting 1191 T20I runs at an average of just under 25. The strike rate of 114.74 is never a good sign, as it not only fails to offer them a good start but also keeps on putting pressure on the coming batters.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-side have lost 55 wickets in those innings while putting up the highest powerplay score of 77. They have also managed to smack 140 boundaries, and only 36 sixes in this duration, as they might require some more muscle going into the tournament.

India have been blessed with how Rohit Sharma has been batting in the powerplays of later, as the other side needs to find a way and their wicket-keeper batter Litton Das could be the solution.

IND vs BAN Head-to-Head Records

In 13 T20Is being played between these two sides, India have dominated the opponents with a 12-1 margin.

IND vs BAN Teams:

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

BAN Probable XI: Tanzid Hasan, Litton Das (wk.), Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

Also Read: Watch- ‘Begumo Ko Saath Ghumne Ki Aadat Hai’- Ex-Pakistani Cricketer Atiq-uz-Zaman Says Current Team Players Lack Focus Due To Their Wives

IND vs BAN Best Player Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Virat Kohli

The former India captain Virat Kohli could end his lack of runs in this contest, as he has a great record against Bangladesh in T20Is, with 193 runs at an average of close to 100, and a strike rate of over 120, with a best score of 64.

Best Bowler Prediction: Shakib Al Hasan

The left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan could be dangerous for India as he has six wickets in seven innings against them with an economy of seven, and the surface in Antigua may be helpful to him.

IND vs BAN Match Winner Prediction

Looking at how the teams have performed, India should return with a win from the game.