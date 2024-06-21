T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN Weather Forecast And Pitch Report Super 8 Match 47

One of the reasons for India to be so successful in this ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, has been their bowling performances and how they have kept them in the contest with regular wickets. The Ind vs Ban encounter is expected to be the same on June 22, at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua.

The death phase (16-20) of the game always becomes the difference between the two teams. Whether it’s the bowling or the batting, the teams need to be attentive and keep their eyes open, to be ahead in the game, because on many occasions, the games have changed in the last five overs.

India have managed to smash 1201 T20I runs in 26 innings, before the Ind vs Ban encounter, at an average of 21.84 and a fabulous strike rate of 175.33, with 88 boundaries and 77 sixes in the period, having lost only 55 wickets, which is the example of dominating they have been in this period.

Bangladesh, on the flip of the coin, before this Ind vs Ban game, has smacked 878 T20I runs in 27 innings, at an average of only 15, and that has been proportional to them losing 57 wickets at a strike rate of only 130, which is average in this generation of the game, having drilled 70 boundaries and only 33 sixes, which means they lack power.

In the case of the bowling department in the 16-20 over phase of the game, the Rohit Sharma-led side has given away 1200 T20I runs in 27 innings, at an average of 18.18, and an economy of under 10, and that’s the strongest zone for them, having collected 66 wickets in that period, with a bowling strike rate of 11.17.

Bangladesh, on the flip of the coin, before the Ind vs Ban face-off, the Najmul Hossain Shanto-led side have given away 881 runs in 23 T20I innings, where their average is around 16, and have a better economy of eight, and that responsibility of the process has been done by Mustafizur Rahman.

India have been smashed for 75 boundaries and 73 sixes in 27 innings during the last five overs of the innings, while the opponents have been hoisted for 54 boundaries and 47 sixes, before the Ind vs Ban encounter.

T20 World Cup 2024: IND vs BAN Weather Forecast And Pitch Report Super 8 Match 47

The morning temperature in Antigua on June 22, during Ind vs Ban game will be around 32°c, with a few thunderstorms expected in parts of the area. The 1.0 mm precipitation means rain shouldn’t make an introduction during the contest, as the teams may look to bat first before the surface gets slowed down.

IND vs BAN Weather Forecast Temperature 32°c Weather Forecast Partly sunny with a thunderstorm Humidity Level 70% Cloud Cover 39%

IND vs BAN Pitch Report

The average first-innings total at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua is around 120, which is because of the slowness of the surface, and that allows the bowlers to be in the game for the full quota of 20-overs. The number has reduced from the 143 mark in the previous years.

In the last 10 years, 14 T20Is have been arranged on this ground, where the teams chasing or defending a total have shown the same dominance with seven wins each.

The leg-spinners have enjoyed bowling on this track with an economy of five, while the fast bowlers have been drilled for an economy of around 7.5, which is also the same for the off-spinners and the medium pacers. The Chainaman bowler, however, has been drilled at an economy of around 12.5.

Towhid Hridoy played a good 40-run knock against Australia with a strike rate of 142.86 on this ground. The breeze could help Bumrah and co. to get help off the surface.