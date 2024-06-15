India have already confirmed their tickets for the ‘super eight’ stage of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, before the 33rd game of the tournament where they lock horns against Canada, who on the other hand is already out of the competition. The Ind vs Can encounter, to be played at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida will give both sides a chance to check their bench strength.

India are coming into this Ind vs Can affair, on the back of the qualifying tickets for the ‘Super 8’ stage, they have handed all the other teams- Ireland, Pakistan, and the co-host United States of America huge defeats thanks to their dominating all-round performances.

In their first game of the T20 World Cup 2024, the Indian bowlers bowled beautifully with the right line and length. They bowled out the opponent batters under the score of 100, before their batting unit, led by captain Rohit Sharma’s unbeaten half-century carried them over the line.

Against Pakistan, the batting department of the 2007 champions struggled as they were restricted to 119, after being at a strong position of 89/3 in 11 overs. But the bowlers brought them back in the contest on the back of special performances, as they held their nerve for a narrow six-run win.

Just before this Ind vs Can game, the blue brigade again came up with another colorful performance with the ball in hand, as they kept the American batters for a score of 110. The batting was under pressure to chase the small target. Virat Kohli was dismissed on the first delivery while Rohit couldn’t contribute much. But Suryakumar Yadav and Rishabh Pant ensured a smooth chase for the rest of the game.

In the case of the Canadian side, before this Ind vs Can affair, their only victory came against Ireland. In their first game at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, they put up a huge score of 194/5 in 20 overs, which they failed to depend on against the USA team.

In their second game of the tournament, they moved to the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which was a very tricky surface for batting. But Nicholas Kirton’s 49-run knock pushed them to 137/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Ireland were in the game for the lion’s share of the time, but they suddenly fell like a pack of cards too.

Captain Saad Bin Zafar has been excellent in deciding the field placements and making the right bowling changes. In their last group game against Pakistan too Canada did well to put up a score of 106 in 20 overs. They kept the pressure on with regular wickets and dot balls, but the opponents were a little better than them on that afternoon.

The Ind vs Can game will give India a chance to finish unbeaten, while a victory will ensure that Canada won’t end the competition with the wooden spoon in the group table.

Last Five T20I for IND vs CAN

This will be the first time both these teams will take on each other in the shortest format of the game, in the senior level.

IND vs CAN Teams:

India

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

Canada

Can Probable XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva (wk.), Ravinderpal Singh, Saad Bin Zafar (c), Kaleem Sana, Dillon Heyliger, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.