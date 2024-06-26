India got the qualification of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in the West Indies and the United States of America (USA) on the back of their three consecutive victories over Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia in the ‘Super Eight’ stage. England, on the other, couldn’t cross the line against South Africa. The Ind vs Eng semifinal contest will take on June 27, at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

The Rohit Sharma-led side were excellent in the group stage of the tournament, where they didn’t sweat much in the wins over Ireland, Pakistan, United States at the Nassau County Stadium in New York, while their only game in Florida against Canada was a wash-out result.

Before getting selected for Ind vs Eng encounter, the 2007 champions had a fabulous run in the ‘super-eight’ stage, where they comparatively got the better of Afghanistan and Bangladesh, while their biggest challenge was Australia, who too were blown away before the aggressive batting of the India opener- Rohit Sharma.

For England, the story and road haven’t been quite smooth, coming into the Ind vs Eng semifinal affair. Their first group game over Scotland was affected by rain, while they lost their next game to Australia. Even though they blew away their last two opponents-Oman and Namibia with sheer dominance, they needed a few equations to go in their way, and it did.

When they reached the ‘Super Eight’ stage of the competition, the Jos Butler-led England side looked in a different touch. Against West Indies, the 2022 champions looked in a different zone, as they showed power in their batting and a great consistency in their bowling department. Their next game against South Africa in Antigua saw them struggling in a decent run-chase, while they quite quickly finished the game for the US, to make their way to the Ind vs Eng semifinal clash.

If the weather puts a hand in the face-off, then Ind vs Eng game will find the former getting qualified for the final due to having more wins in the ‘super-eight’ stage. So, for England, their aim is only to win, and the foul weather isn’t too satisfying for them.

Last Five T20I for Ind vs Eng

In the last five T20Is, between these two teams, India and England, the 2014-runners-up are ahead with a 3-2 margin, while in the T20 World Cup tournament, the margin of 2-2 suggests both are heavy over each other,

Journey for India and England

India:

Match 1: Beat Ireland by 8 wickets.

Match 2: Beat Pakistan by 6 runs.

Match 3: Beat the United States of America by 7 wickets.

Match 4: Match abandoned to Canada

Match 5: Beat Afghanistan by 47 runs.

Match 6: Beat Bangladesh by 50 runs.

Match 7: Beat Australia by 24 runs.

England:

Match 1: Match abandoned against Scotland.

Match 2: Lost to Australia by 36 runs.

Match 3: Beat Oman by 8 wickets.

Match 4: Beat Namibia by 41 runs (DLS).

Match 5: Beat West Indies by 8 wickets.

Match 6: Lost to South Africa by 7 runs.

Match 7: Beat the United States of America by 10 wickets.

IND vs ENG Teams:

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

Eng Probable XI: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (c & wk.), Jonny Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Reece Tropley.