After 54 games in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States of America (USA), then there were two teams- India and South Africa for the final stage of the tournament. The final- SA vs Ind will be played on June 29, at the Kensington Oval, in Bridgetown Barbados. For South Africa, it would be their first trophy, while India would aim to end the 13-year-long wait.

The Aiden Markram-led side have been excellent in the ninth edition of the competition, on the back of their unbeaten run in the group stage, as they got the better of Netherlands, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, and most of their wins came by a smaller margin, which showed they could hold their nerve a little better this time around, before the SA vs Ind final.

In the ‘super-eight’ part of the tournament, the Proteas side came up with the same energy, as they nailed the US without much pressure, before channeling their win from a tough position against England, where they were behind the game, besides thumping West Indies at last in the last game of the round, to qualify for the SA vs Ind final of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Also Read: Paul Collingwood Feels England Could Go With Four Spinners In T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-final

In the case of the Indian team, led by Rohit Sharma, they too were up the mark from the start of the event, being on with an unbeaten run. They had a very comfortable win over Ireland at the Nassau County International Stadium in New York, before an encouraging victory over Pakistan at the same venue, where they pulled the game from the jaws of defeat, before recording another easy win over the USA.

Once they made their trip to the Caribbean, their plans changed a lot, as they decided to go with Kuldeep Yadav in the team, rather than Mohammad Siraj, and remained unbeaten in the ‘super eight’ round of the competition too, with wins over Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Australia, before the SA vs Ind final.

The semifinal of the South Africa team in Trinidad against Afghanistan was a very low-scoring affair, where they blew away the opponents with their firing bowling attack, while India showed the skills of being aggressive and positive for the competition against England in the second semifinal in Guyana.

Last Five T20I for SA vs IND

In the last five T20I games between these two teams, India and South Africa, the latter is ahead with a 3-1 margin, including one of the games getting washed out due to rain. In 26 SA vs Ind T20I games, the Indian team is ahead with a 14-11 margin.

Journey For India and South Africa

India:

Match 1: Beat Ireland by 8 wickets.

Match 2: Beat Pakistan by 6 runs.

Match 3: Beat the United States of America by 7 wickets.

Match 4: Match abandoned to Canada

Match 5: Beat Afghanistan by 47 runs.

Match 6: Beat Bangladesh by 50 runs.

Match 7: Beat Australia by 24 runs.

Semi-final: Beat England by 68 runs.

Also Read: Stephen Fleming Points This Player To Be A Weapon In Spin-Friendly Tracks

South Africa:

Match 1: Beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets.

Match 2: Beat Netherlands by 4 wickets.

Match 3: Beat Bangladesh by 4 runs.

Match 4: Beat Nepal by 1 run.

Match 5: Beat the United States of America by 18 runs.

Match 6: Beat England by 7 runs.

Match 7: Beat West Indies by 3 wickets (DLS).

Semi-final: Beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets.

SA vs IND Teams:

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav.

SA Probable XI: Reeza Henricks, Quinton de Kock (wk.), Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klassen, David Miller, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi.