When it comes to the head-to-head in the USA vs Ind in the shortest format of the game, this will be the first meeting between these two teams- the United States of America and India. Both teams are coming into the 25th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, in New York, with high confidence on the back of their two successive wins.

Generally, the associate nations are so good when it comes to their bowling. They have been disciplined, without much expectation, and keep on bowling at the same line and length. The issue for them becomes when it comes to the batting, and that too in the powerplay becomes the most vital job to lay down a great platform.

Since the end of the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup in 2022, coming into the USA vs Ind clash, the United States have been struggling with their performance with the bat in the first six overs, as they have managed 414 runs in 11 innings at a T20I average of 46, which means they generally don’t lose too many wickets in this period.

Also Read: “What Should I Say?” – Waqar Younis Disappointed After Pakistan Fails To Chase 119 Against India In T20 World Cup 2024

That’s quite clear as the US have lost only nine wickets in this duration, and that too at a T20I strike rate of 127.78, which is quite low given how the current generation has been working. 57 boundaries have come off the blade of the players, while as a team, they have nailed only 14 sixes in this time, which is quite minimal, and seek improvement.

India, without any doubt, have been quite clinical in their batting in the powerplay, as they have decided to go with an aggressive mindset, and Rohit Sharma showed the path in the last game against Pakistan where he went for a six in the very first over of the game, and that too against Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Going into the USA vs Ind affair, the blue brigade has smashed 1332 T20I runs in 29 innings, which has come at an average of 25.62. The strike rate of 127.59 have been around what the USA have got, but they have played against so many T20Is, and too against comparatively better bowling line-ups.

The Rohit-led side has smacked 154 fours in this period, which means around five fours in six overs, which usually offers a team around nine to 10 runs rate in the powerplay. 62 sixes in 29 innings during the powerplay means around a couple of over boundaries which has been quite fantastic.

USA vs IND Head-to-Head Records

This will be the first encounter between these two sides in any format of the game, at the senior level cricket.

USA vs IND Probable Playing XIs

USA Probable XI: Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (c & wk.), Andries Gous, Aaron Jones, Nitish Kumar, Corey Anderson, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Ali Khan

Ind Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk.), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

USA vs IND Best Players Prediction

Best Batter Prediction: Rishabh Pant

The left-handed batter Rishabh Pant who has been in quite a superb touch in this tournament could prove to be the best batter of the contest. The wicket-keeper has nailed 78 runs so far in this competition in two innings at a strike rate of 136.84, with a best score of 42. He could keep playing his attacking brand of cricket.

Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: ‘Jasprit Bumrah Should’ve Bowled The First Over’ – Sunil Gavaskar Slams Rohit Sharma

Best Bowler Prediction: Jasprit Bumrah

With two back-to-back ‘Player of the Match’ awards, Jasprit Bumrah has shown his caliber. When it comes to the records, Bumrah has picked up five wickets in this tournament at an average of four and an economy of under three, which is just exceptional. His awkward action could prove to be a huge task for the United States batters in the USA vs Ind game.

USA vs IND Match Winner Prediction

Even though the United States has shown how tough and impressive they are in this tournament, India is quite ahead in this contest. The team batting first will have the upper hand on a tired surface.