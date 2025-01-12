The recent reports claimed that the leg spinner of the Indian side, Varun Chakaravarthy, could replace the veteran left-arm spin all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja for the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, scheduled to take place from February 19. The mystery spinner is yet to make his debut in the 50-over format, but his recent exploits in the shortest format have impressed the selectors.

Varun Chakaravarthy has been part of 13 T20Is for the national side to celebrate 19 scalps at an average of 18.05 and a strike rate of 15.90 with an economy rate of 6.79 thanks to the best bowling figure of 5/17 in an innings. In the 23 List A contest, the spinner has collected 59 wickets at an average of just over 14 and an economy rate of 4.28.

In the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy (VHT) 2024-25, he is the second leading wicket-taker with 18 wickets in six innings at an average of 12.16 and a strike rate of 16.72. The Tamil Nadu spinner has already impressed the selectors with a couple of five-wicket hauls.

Not Varun Chakaravarthy!! Aakash Chopra predicts this player to replace Ravindra Jadeja

On the flip of the coin, Ravindra Jadeja hasn’t been part of the ODI side of India since the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup against Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 36-year-old has featured in 197 games in the format to manage 2756 runs at an average of 32.42 and a strike rate of 85.06, besides adding 220 wickets at an economy rate of just below five.

The former opening batter of the Indian side, Aakash Chopra, has praised Varun Chakaravarthy for his consistent performances in the white-ball format over the past 12 months.

“Varun Chakaravarthy is picking up wickets one after the other. He has done well in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. He took a five-wicket haul against Rajasthan and has been continuously doing well. Since he has returned to the Indian T20I team, he has been picking up wickets every single time.” Chopra explained in a video shared on this YouTube channel.

The Uttar Pradesh-born also had his say on the rumor of the Karnataka-born replacing Jadeja, who announced his retirement from the T20Is after they lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 in the West Indies and the United States of America.

“The rumor market is hot, the Indian cricket atmosphere has become like that as we get a lot of source-based news, and a few of them come true, that Varun Chakaravarthy could be picked for the Champions Trophy. If he gets picked, who will go out – Ravindra Jadeja? That’s what I have been hearing.” Aakash Chopra added.

The renowned commentator predicted that the left-arm spinner, Axar Patel, could be picked over Ravindra Jadeja in the squad for the Champions Trophy of the latter’s performance with the bat.

“I hope I hadn’t heard that but it has come now that Ravindra Jadeja might not be picked, and you might see Varun Chakaravarthy in his place in the XI. There is a strong possibility. So you will see Axar in place of Jaddu.” Chopra shed light.

Varun Chakravarthy didn’t enjoy a great time during the 2021 T20 World Cup, which was also played in Dubai. Even though that was a different format, it could be a thought process for the Indian selectors. Jadeja, on the flip of the coin, has the experience.

India will start their campaign for the Champions Trophy 2025 against Bangladesh in Dubai before they face arch-rivals Pakistan and New Zealand.