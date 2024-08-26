It was just a few weeks ago that the former Pakistan captain, Waqar Younis, was appointed to the advisory role in the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to help the players with his ample amount of knowledge. But he ended his three-week stint on August 19, as the veteran decided to leave the position, just a few hours after the team’s shocking defeat against Bangladesh at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

This is now the first time the Green Brigade has lost a red-ball game against Bangladesh, as they stood in a critical position of losing four Tests besides drawing five in their last nine games of the longest format at home.

The decision came on the back of their chairman, Mohsin Naqvi, taking a cue from the other national board, as they wanted the experienced Waqar Younis to be with the team for the home season and what’s going to be an important five to six months for the side, as they look forward to hosting the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Waqar Younis’ decision isn’t linked with defeat against Bangladesh

A source has revealed that the Pakistan Cricket Board wanted Waqar Younis to be appointed as the consultant on cricket-related affairs to the incumbent of the chairman for three weeks.

“The board has also advertised the post of advisor on cricket affairs, and now candidates who have applied would be interviewed.” The source expressed.

It was also informed that there had been no clarity if Waqar Younis had reapplied for the role for the advertisement of the PCB. It has also been revealed that the former bowler of the country, who has featured in 87 Tests and 262 one-day internationals for the national side, asked the chairman to allow him a short stint in the role before joining in the longer run.

“But in his consultancy role, Waqar Younis was not comfortable, and some influential people in the board, linked to the Pakistan team affairs and international cricket matters, were also not very cooperative with him.” The source shaded light.

The source also said that it could have been possible that the former captain of the side would be given a field job with the national tea at a later stage by the chairman. However, the short stint has ended for now.

Pakistan doesn’t find itself in a good environment, losing the opening game of the two-match Test series at Rawalpindi. Their batters showed confidence in scoring runs at the start of the innings, as both Saud Shakeel and Mohammad Rizwan notched up centuries, respectively. But the bowlers looked flat.

The pitch didn’t offer much help, while their decision to go with an all-pace attack pointed to how badly they read the surface. Despite giving away a lead of over 100 runs, with a day to go, the need of the fifth day for the home side was to bat sensibly with no such pressure in the fourth innings.

But the batting department crumbled, and they failed to put up partnerships in the game before being handed a 10-wicket defeat to the visiting side. However, it has also been known that the decision of Waqar Younis to quit the advisory role isn’t linked with the defeat. This is another disappointing chapter in their game, along with the group stage exit from the men’s T20 World Cup 2024, under the captaincy of Babar Azam in the United States of America (USA).