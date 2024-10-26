The star opening batter of the Indian Test side, Yashasvi Jaiswal, has earned a new feat in the format during the second of the three-match Test series against New Zealand at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The 22-year-old batter broke the record of the former Indian opening batter to take the top position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal didn’t enjoy a great time in the opening Test of the series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. In the first innings, when the entire team was bundled out for just 46, he showed patience at the start but nailed the short ball straight into the hands of the point fielder.

The left-handed batter showed aggression in the second innings of the game when he thumped 35 runs in 52 deliveries at a strike rate of nearly 70 with the help of six boundaries. But the rush of blood in the middle of a great opening partnership saw him getting stumped.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made an incredible start in his Test career, scoring all over the world, has extended a great job. Some of the shots that he has played around the ground were praiseworthy.

Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the fastest to score 1000 Test runs in India

New Zealand had a terrific time in this part of the world as they set a target of 359 runs in the fourth innings. The important part of that surface, which was spinning and bouncing, was for someone to smash the balls from the start.

Yashasvi Jaiswal cut the first ball and was almost caught at the gully position. But getting a life, he used his feet and nailed Tim Southee over the square region for a beautiful six to open the account. He punched him on the back foot for a boundary.

When Mitchell Santner, the main weapon for the Kiwis in the first innings of bowling, came into the attack, the left-handed India opener used his feet to nail him over the ropes. The aggressive version of the batter helped India to get a rapid start in their mountain chase.

Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 77 runs in 65 balls with the help of nine boundaries and three sixes at a strike rate of around 120. The Uttar Pradesh-born has now managed 1372 runs in 24 innings of the format at an average of nearly 60 with a strike rate of over 70, shouldering on eight half-centuries and three centuries at a best score of 214.

He has crossed the 1000-run mark at home in 1315 deliveries to become the fastest in doing so. Virender Sehwag, who was at the top with 1436 balls in achieving the feat, has now dropped down to the second position, while Rohit Sharma is at the third place with 1506 balls.

However, it has been an embarrassment for India, who is on the edge of losing their first home Test series since 2012. They have managed over 300+ runs in India only once, when they played England in Chennai in December 2008.

India has never lost two successive Test matches at home against New Zealand, and all of these records will be broken. It will be their first Test series victory in that part of the world.

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal will hope to extend his purple patch as they are now looking forward to the five-match Test series against Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25, which starts on November 22 at the Optus Stadium.