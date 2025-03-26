Saraya is one of the most popular female professional wrestling superstars of the modern generation who already inspired many with her career-journey. From today onward, we can dub her as a writer now that her autobiography is officially out on multiple platforms and it’s been selling like a hot cake.

Saraya, the 32-year-old pro-wrestler, has not only proved her potential to the fullest inside the squared circle but also has run as an actress, Twitch streamer, General Manager of WWE SmackDown, Tough Enough reality show judge, and a celebrity starcast member for E’s Total Divas show. Being a mainstream attention, she also walked the red carpet for the American Reality Television Awards, last November.

Now, with the release of her memoir, titled “Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives,” Saraya has added the tag of author to herself and she’s seemingly excited about this.

“IM [A] F***ING AUTHOR!!! I can’t believe it,” the AEW wrestler wrote on X (formerly Twitter), celebrating the official release of her book. “[crying emojis] book out is NOW!!! Audio version is also OUT!! I’m sobbing this morning. Can’t believe it’s finally here.”

IM FUCKING AUTHOR!!! I can’t believe it 😭😭😭😭 book out is NOW!!! Audio version is also out OUT!! I’m sobbing this morning.. can’t believe it’s finally here.. https://t.co/DbrEuHLulS — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 25, 2025

Gonna be signing some books at this location in about an hour!! Gonna sign then put them back on the shelves, so make sure you scoop those bad boys up!! 🥹😍❤️ 189 The Grove Dr

Unit K 30

Los Angeles, CA 90036

United States pic.twitter.com/6X8Xt96BfG — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 25, 2025

Around the launch of the book, Saraya has been involved in a promotion spree over the past few days. The former AEW Women’s Champion signed several copies at Barnes & Noble at The Grove in Los Angeles. As for “Hell In Boots,” the print and kindle editions are available at major book retailers, both on and off-line. Audio versions are also being available across Amazon, Apple, Audible, and other platforms.

Promotions for Saraya’s new memoir will continue

The promotions for “Hell in Boots” will continue as Saraya will be touring across the United States for book signings. The tour currently has dates in Kansas City, Missouri, Cherry Hill, New Jersey, and Las Vegas, Nevada. The latter-mentioned signing takes place during the WWE WrestleMania 41 weekend, at WrestleCon on Friday, April 17, marking her first appearance on the show.

From a wrestling perspective, there’s still no confirmed update on what she’s up to with All Elite Wrestling. Although she’s signed to the company, extending her previous contract through the summer of 2025, we haven’t been able to spot her on television in recent months.