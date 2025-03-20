Being a pioneer figure in the professional wrestling community, Saraya’s absence is being felt on the weekly programming of All Elite Wrestling. It’s been more than five months that we have seen her in action despite renewing a contract with the company which also raises speculations about her overall status. Now, she has just fueled up the discussions via her latest comments.

Gearing up for the release of her memoir just in six days from now, Saraya is opening up in interviews and media sessions about her life journey and career during the promotion spree. In one such appearance with Rick Ucchino of Sports Illustrated, she addressed her current absence and future plans.

The former AEW Women’s Champion seemed to be winding down her in-ring career as her hiatus continues to get longer. With many criticizing AEW using her to put over fresh talents was indirectly supported as Saraya admitted that her days in the ring are numbered and that she doesn’t expect to leave at the very top of her game.

“I’m letting people beat me, left, right and center. I was on a losing streak, but I just wanted people to get their rub,” Saraya clarified her current role in AEW. “I want to uplift everybody. I’m not gonna be in wrestling forever. I’m coming to the end of it and it’s very soon. And I don’t wanna go out being like, I need to be on top.”

Saraya requested her time-off from AEW TV due to personal reasons

Saraya previously addressed her time-off from AEW which started in late 2024, shutting down any speculation of having a fallout with the company and subsequently being kept off TV for such reasons. Her statement affirmed that Tony Khan fully supported her decision to take this hiatus to deal with personal stuff and outside projects.

Debuting in All Elite Wresting during the 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam in New York, Saraya went on to become a one-time AEW Women’s World Champion in her career in the company. The former WWE Divas Champion’s new book, titled “Hell in Boots,” based on her life journey is available for preorder on Amazon.