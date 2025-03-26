Entering the All Elite Wrestling scene as a novice in the pro-wrestling sport, Mariah May ended up becoming an asset to the company over the past year or so. Having a career-defining feud with Toni Storm and a dominant run as the reigning AEW women’s world champion, the United Kingdom native has already established her name in the circuit.

However, this doesn’t guarantee that Mariah May will be staying with the AEW for years to follow but rather she might become a free agent in a few months. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) reports that a number of staff, wrestlers, and others in the AEW believe that the former women’s champion in the company is on a contract year.

As Sapp had listened from these sources, the belief is that Mariah May’s deal with the AEW is up in the summer. There is no word on whether the contract has any option years attached to it, making it extendable instantly. One source further added that they would be shocked if there weren’t any such options given the way she had been pushed and that AEW is looking to re-sign her.

AEW didn’t want to address Mariah May’s contract publicly

Given her recent absence from AEW programming, Mariah May’s contract situation has become a topic of discussion within the AEW and her fanbase. Fightful also reached out to the star and her representatives, but they declined to comment. It was also added that AEW isn’t willing to publicly discuss talent contracts.

After a noticeable run in the Japanese wrestling promotion, STARDOM, Mariah May signed with AEW in November 2023 to instantly begin a fandom storyline with Toni Storm. She initially served as Storm’s fan and protégé before the eventual turn-on came after winning last year’s Owen Hart Cup in July.

This led to an AEW Women’s World Championship match in August at AEW All In at the Wembley Stadium where Mariah May captured her first title win over Storm. Later, Storm returned by the end of 2024 and regained the title at the 2025 AEW Grand Slam PPV. Later at Revolution, Storm won the rubber match to send May into a hiatus.