Fans of Miro and CJ Perry were seemingly relieved to hear the news about the duo coming back together on the same page. After a year passed following their reported breakup, the duo kept themselves low-profile in public eyes until recently news was spread regarding the two making amends to continue with their marriage.

The popular pro-wrestling couple CJ Perry (FKA Lana in WWE) and Miro (FKA Rusev in WWE) made headlines in early 2024 after heading to splitsville. This also came in light of their time in AEW going into a downward spiral at the end of 2023. However, personal things seemed to end on good terms as the duo would continue to work with each other on screen until the end of that year.

Recently, TMZ revealed that Miro and CJ Perry had not only gotten back together but that they had also renewed their wedding vows to continue with their relationship. However, there could be more to the story than what meets the eye, according to Dave Meltzer in a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

AEW didn’t run a kayfabe split story of CJ Perry & Miro

The veteran wrestling journalist claimed that Miro and CJ Perry had never officially divorced and remained together throughout 2024. The reported split was being sold to TMZ as a publicity stunt, as they thought that this would eventually pay off in their storyline on AEW TV. The real-life couple was reportedly sold on the idea that this would work on TV.

However, AEW President Tony Khan wasn’t a fan of this storyline, and he never ran this idea on TV. This left both Miro and CJ Perry off TV throughout 2024. As such, the latter went on record to indicate that her time with All Elite Wrestling has come to an end. Then Dave Meltzer also reported Miro’s release from the AEW contract.

CJ Perry And Miro Reportedly On Their Way Back To WWE Following AEW Departure

That being said, Miro and CJ Perry were last seen on AEW TV at the inaugural Worlds End pay-per-view in December 2023, where Miro defeated Andrade El Idolo. Interestingly, it would also turn out to be the final AEW appearance for each of these names involved in the match. Andrade has since departed the AEW and arrived in the WWE to work on the Smackdown brand.

Thereafter, CJ Perry’s deal expired in July 2024 while Miro was released in February 2025 after asking for his release months earlier. The two have thereafter rumored to be returning to the WWE.