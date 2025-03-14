Much to the pleasure of their fanbase, popular pro-wrestling couple CJ Perry (FKA Lana in WWE) and Miro (FKA Rusev in WWE) are reportedly back together on the same page. Although none of them have opened up about their current status, the two have said they will be renewing their wedding vows in what appears to be a reconciliation process.

Interestingly, the news arrived exactly after a year it was confirmed by CJ Perry that she was separated from Miro. However, they never legally filed for divorce, leaving the option for their eventual reconciliation. For the time being, the couple is back living together, dividing time between Los Angeles and Miro’s hometown in Bulgaria.

Additional reports via Sean Ross Sapp of The Fightful on The Hump suggest that the couple could be heading back to the WWE, eventually, “I think that’s why that information came out. I think that was very intentional.”

CJ Perry FKA Lana Clears The Air About Dating WWE Superstar Damian Priest

While nothing around the popular duo is confirmed, the expectation is that fans can expect to see them making public appearances together once again. CJ Perry was released from AEW in April 2024 while reports indicate that Miro’s contract with the Tony Khan-owned brand has also expired, meaning both these names remain free agents at this time.

CJ Perry already teased returning to WWE with her husband.

Back at the 2024 Halloween, a tease was made through CJ Perry where fans could expect to see Rusev and Lana back on TV as an on-screen pair. The former female WWE Superstar shared a video on her Instagram account where she cosplayed as Tiffany, the bride of Chucky as she intended to bring back her first husband Rusev (Miro’s WWE TV character) to life.

Also, in a recent update from Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that both Miro and Aleister Black are likely making their way back to the WWE, and CJ Perry might join them.

“The belief is that Black and Miro will also be in WWE very soon. It wouldn’t surprise me to see CJ Perry back involved with him, but that’s less of a definite. Those in WWE had said creative had been talking about Black and Miro,” Meltzer noted in his report.

Debuting in the WWE as Rusev, Miro once dominated the WWE scene on the main roster in 2014 with CJ Perry FKA Lana by her side. His inaugural United States championship run is often touted as one of the most dominant runs in the history of the WWE.