A cross-brand match was there at TNA Sacrifice 2025 match card courtesy of the promotion’s ongoing partnership with the WWE. Several NXT Superstars were onboard for the PPV show that went down last night having a Knockouts Championship match on the card. In the end, the reigning champion left the show with the title around her waist.

Putting her injury rumors to rest, one of the up-and-coming WWE NXT stars, Cora Jade took on the current TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich for the title at TNA Sacrifice 2025. Jade did pull out all the stops in this title match fight but she ultimately came up short against Slamovich’s raw power and strength.

As the match progressed at TNA Sacrifice 2025, Jade landed a Canadian Destroyer onto the champion on the apron before connecting with a Jaded DDT for a near-fall. Jade, thereafter could not overcome Slamovich’s brute power as she suffered the pin-fall loss following a Requiem Piledriver from the champion.

Road to TNA Sacrifice 2025 for Cora Jade from WWE NXT

Jade was one of the very first crossovers on WWE’s part going into the TNA Impact zone as a part of TNA and WWE’s multi-year-long partnership announced in January. She immediately had her eyes set on Slamovich’s Knockouts title. Thus, TNA Sacrifice 2025 marked Jade’s first singles championship match on TV since she was sidelined with an ACL, MCL, and meniscus injury back in January 2024.

Following this loss at TNA Sacrifice 2025, it seems like Jade will imminently return to WWE NXT programming. On the flip side, Slamovich is set to continue her 140-day reign with the Knockouts World Championship upon dethroning Jordynne Grace for the title at TNA: Bound for Glory, last November. She has since defended the belt against the likes of Lei Ying Lee (formerly known as Xia Li), Rosemary, and Tasha Steelz.

Slamovich’s next title challenger is yet to be announced but it seems like Tessa Blanchard should be in the line. This comes after Tessa captured the pin-fall win over Slamovich in a tag team match on the March 13 episode of TNA Impact. Besides, Tessa also won her scheduled singles match at Sacrifice against Lei Ying Lee to keep momentums in her favor.