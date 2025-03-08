It’s been several weeks since Tessa Blanchard found her way back to the professional wrestling scene by joining her home turf of TNA Wrestling in December 2024. Claiming a huge win over Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis 2025, she already started her journey back to the top of the TNA Knockouts Division that once used to be long her.

There have been controversies regarding TNA brining back Tessa Blanchard despite her past issues with the talents in the company. There are still reported gaps to be filled by her to rebuild her rapport with some of the locker room members. She admittedly has tons of respect for her colleagues especially for the male ones whom she wants to square off in the future, as well.

Tessa Blanchard had an illustrious history in intergender wrestling as she previously won the TNA World Championship by defeating Sami Callihan at Hard to Kill 2020. It was during that reign that she left the company upon having a fallout with the top officials.

Tessa Blanchard gives a shoutout to TNA wrestler Sami Callihan

Speaking with Jim Varsallone of the Miami Herald, the former world champion remembered that timespan upon getting asked whether she wanted to get back into intergender wrestling following her return to TNA. In response, she firstly thanked Sami Callihan whom she had the main feud with over the world title.

“I’m very blessed for all of the very history-making moments I’ve gotten to be a part of. It’s not just me, it’s the other person in the ring. Sami [Callihan] and I did that together, and I’m very grateful for Sami, for everything that he did for me over the course of that program,” stated Tessa Blanchard.

Moving on in the conversation, it was further asserted by Tessa Blanchard that she’s blessed to be back on the TNA wrestling picture that’s filled up with a full load of talents. As such, she’s excited to be involved in fresh storylines upon her shocking comeback. As for more intergender wrestling scenarios, she put up the “never say never” scenario,

“It’s something that no one saw coming, not even myself. As far as chasing after intergender wrestling again, I’m not gonna say never. Never say never, right?” (quotes courtesy Fightful)

After winning the then Impact world title from Sami Callihan, Tessa Blanchard took some time away from wrestling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. She didn’t show up at future show tapings and was stripped of the title. Then the multi-time Knockouts Champion returned to TNA at TNA Final Resolution 2024 before coming back to action against Jordynne Grace at TNA Genesis in January 2025.