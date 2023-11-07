Survivor Series 2023: WWE Confirms Men’s WarGames Match For PLE

Survivor Series 2023 is approaching and the main event of the premium live event has been confirmed that will feature a WarGames match. The men’s superstars from the Raw roster to participate in this matchup have been confirmed during the latest episode of Monday Night Raw.

WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce announced during the finishing sequence of Raw that it would be The Judgment Day (Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio) and JD McDonagh vs. Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and Cody Rhodes in a WarGames match at Survivor Series 2023 which takes place, later this month. The announcement came after a series of incidents in the Raw episode.

In the opening segment of Raw that started the builds for Survivor Series 2023, Seth Rollins thanked Sami Zayn for helping prevent Damian Priest from cashing in the Money in the Bank contract at Crown Jewel. Seth said if Priest would win the World Title, then a Bloodline 2.0 situation would occur on Raw. Seth then granted Sami a match for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In the opening match of Raw, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & Mr. Money in the Bank Damian Priest) defeated The New Day. Then in the main event of Raw, Seth Rollins (c) defeated Sami Zayn to retain the World Heavyweight Championship. Both men showed respect to each other after the match but things escalated, quickly.

Judgment Day attacked Sami and Seth, which led to Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes making the save. WWE Raw GM Adam Pearce then came out and announced that the two sides would face each other inside the WarGames capacity.

WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE Match Card

WWE Survivor Series 2023 premium live event takes place at the All-State Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. The Miz

– WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark

– Men’s WarGames Match: Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn, and Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh)