John Cena is gearing up for the last time on the grandest stage of Wrestlemania 41 following the unexpected heel-turn at last month’s Elimination Chamber. With WWE Universe getting to experience a completely revamped character, the former franchise player of the WWE has now offered an undiscovered story from his personal life.

Appearing in an interview with People, John Cena recently opened up about his experience with skin cancer as part of a new partnership with Neutrogena. Speaking in the conversation, he revealed being approached to be the face of the company’s “Sunscreen You Can’t See” campaign because of his “You Can’t See Me” catchphrase from the WWE.

Moving on, John Cena shared that he had a personal history of skin cancer. Admitting that he never applied sunscreen while growing up, he eventually had to visit a dermatologist to have a spot checked. He further recalled getting a phone call from the doctor’s office asking him to come back in to have a follow-up, causing him to remove a spot having cancerous symptoms from his shoulder.

“Some of my earliest memories of summer are of small carnivals and people walking the beachside. It wasn’t until I went to a dermatologist and got a skin checkup and had a cancerous spot removed from my right pec,” John Cena stated.

“It shows up like a white polka dot on the side of my chest and on my shoulder. If you watch WWE, you’ll be able to see them.”

John Cena got laid out by Cody Rhodes on WWE Raw

It was further admitted by John Cena that he didn’t tell Neutrogena company about his own skin cancer history until midway through filming the ongoing campaign. Neutrogena has also released he first video from the Sunscreen You Can’t See campaign, last night as given above.

On the WWE-prospect, John Cena is fully exploring his heel-side, blasting the fans for letting him down and that trend continued for three-weeks-in-a-row via a verbal exchange with the WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. By the end of the conversation, he also went for a cheap shot but Rhodes caught him and laid him out with the Cross Rhodes.