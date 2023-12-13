Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute

All

WWE

Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 13, 2023 at 6:38 PM

Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute

Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) and Naomi (now known as Trinity Fatu) walked out of WWE which appeared to be an infamous incident. There are not very many instances where top superstars would have walked out of a live episode of Monday Night Raw and the duo did the same following Wrestlemania 38 well over a year ago.

With no proper clarification coming from any of the parties involved in the incident, it remains a popular subject of discussion for fans. The former Sasha Banks still gets questions over how the relationship between her and the WWE deteriorated over the years but she isn’t too keen to talk about it. One fan got vented out over this question by her.

Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE

During a recent fan signing session, one fan asked Sasha Banks about her WWE exit, and he mentioned how it happened over the company’s non-acceptable creative direction. “Was it?!” the current NJPW star fired back in a way as if she didn’t like that question.

The fan then said, “that’s what I read,” only to get fired back again with two sarcastic “yes” and a “no.” She wasn’t seemingly very happy she didn’t seem too happy about that questioning and she wasn’t in the mood to share that exclusive info with him.

“They Didn’t Want Women To Overshadow The Men,” Nikki Bella’s Big Allegation To WWE

Sasha Banks to release a book detailing on WWE exit?

Sasha Banks directly asked the fan, “why would I tell you?” before plugging in the fact that a book and interview are on the way that might disclose some details about her WWE exit. This fan said he would still read her book and watch her interview after the former WWE Star encouraged him to “keep reading your fiction books” referring to stories about her WWE exit.

For obvious reasons, Sasha Banks is highly regarded as not only one of the most highly accomplished WWE Superstars of all time but also one of the most outstanding female professional wrestlers ever to have stepped into the squared circle. Being one of the Four-Horsewomen members, she was obviously assumed to be a WWE lifer until a rift with WWE officials came into play, last year. After exiting the company, she started a new journey in New Japan pro wrestling.

Tagged:

Mercedes Mone

sasha banks

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

Related Article
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Dec 13, 2023, 7:03 PM

CM Punk Touted To Play A Valuable Role For WWE Raw’s Upcoming TV Deal
CM Punk Touted To Play A Valuable Role For WWE Raw’s Upcoming TV Deal

Dec 13, 2023, 6:57 PM

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns

Dec 13, 2023, 6:52 PM

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Feels Relationship With Dom Is “Such A Happy Accident”
WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Feels Relationship With Dom Is “Such A Happy Accident”

Dec 13, 2023, 6:46 PM

Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute
Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute

Dec 13, 2023, 6:38 PM

Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE
Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE

Dec 13, 2023, 6:29 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy