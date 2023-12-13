Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute

Sasha Banks (now known as Mercedes Mone) and Naomi (now known as Trinity Fatu) walked out of WWE which appeared to be an infamous incident. There are not very many instances where top superstars would have walked out of a live episode of Monday Night Raw and the duo did the same following Wrestlemania 38 well over a year ago.

With no proper clarification coming from any of the parties involved in the incident, it remains a popular subject of discussion for fans. The former Sasha Banks still gets questions over how the relationship between her and the WWE deteriorated over the years but she isn’t too keen to talk about it. One fan got vented out over this question by her.

During a recent fan signing session, one fan asked Sasha Banks about her WWE exit, and he mentioned how it happened over the company’s non-acceptable creative direction. “Was it?!” the current NJPW star fired back in a way as if she didn’t like that question.

The fan then said, “that’s what I read,” only to get fired back again with two sarcastic “yes” and a “no.” She wasn’t seemingly very happy she didn’t seem too happy about that questioning and she wasn’t in the mood to share that exclusive info with him.

Sasha Banks to release a book detailing on WWE exit?

Sasha Banks directly asked the fan, “why would I tell you?” before plugging in the fact that a book and interview are on the way that might disclose some details about her WWE exit. This fan said he would still read her book and watch her interview after the former WWE Star encouraged him to “keep reading your fiction books” referring to stories about her WWE exit.

For obvious reasons, Sasha Banks is highly regarded as not only one of the most highly accomplished WWE Superstars of all time but also one of the most outstanding female professional wrestlers ever to have stepped into the squared circle. Being one of the Four-Horsewomen members, she was obviously assumed to be a WWE lifer until a rift with WWE officials came into play, last year. After exiting the company, she started a new journey in New Japan pro wrestling.