Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE

Rey Mysterio’s Hall of Fame career in the WWE went through a dark phase after he had to enter a feud with his son. Starting from the fall of 2022, Dom went heel and did some despicable things to his own father that finally culminated in a grand matchup at Wrestlemania 39. The rift still continues as they don’t really see eye-to-eye on TV, to date.

This keeps the door for a rematch in the future which should happen in an interesting capacity. On that note, Rey Mysterio’s mask comes into play to get involved. That sacred thing was previously put on the line on WWE programming and the legendary persona is again willing to do it with his son being his opponent inside the squared circle.

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Rey Mysterio discussed a match that he would love to have with Dom Dom. That father-son encounter in the WWE should have extra capacity attached to it as Rey proceeded to say, “Imagine him [Dom] bald,” This was a clear indication that he would love a mask vs. hair match against Dirty Dom and then see the latter without hair in his head.

Rey Mysterio has always been open to putting his sacred mask on the line

During an episode of WWE’s The Bump on YouTube, three years ago, Rey Mysterio was reminded how his mask has been used for storyline purposes, over the years both in WCW and WWE. If it comes down to putting the mask on the line then the legend ‘would jump in a heartbeat’, if the storyline seems right.

“If the opportunity came about, I would jump in a heartbeat [on putting his mask on the line again],” Rey Mysterio announced. “I think that’s what makes Lucha Libre exciting and in this case to bring Lucha Libre to the WWE, and show the WWE Universe the excitement behind the mask vs. hair match, or the mask vs. title match. You know you put your heart out there in those matches. I would actually love to jump in the ring one of these days before I retire and put my mask on the line against something that is well worth it.”

With his son wrestling in the WWE in full force, Rey Mysterio can’t expect to be leaving the scene in a better capacity than wrestling his final WWE match against him. In that case, putting the mask on the line will perfectly make sense and given the owner of the mask is ready to put it on the line, we can certainly expect this match to become a reality.