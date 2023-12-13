Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE

All

WWE

Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 13, 2023 at 6:29 PM

Rey Mysterio Still Open On Having Mask Vs. Hair Match With Dominik In WWE

Rey Mysterio’s Hall of Fame career in the WWE went through a dark phase after he had to enter a feud with his son. Starting from the fall of 2022, Dom went heel and did some despicable things to his own father that finally culminated in a grand matchup at Wrestlemania 39. The rift still continues as they don’t really see eye-to-eye on TV, to date.

This keeps the door for a rematch in the future which should happen in an interesting capacity. On that note, Rey Mysterio’s mask comes into play to get involved. That sacred thing was previously put on the line on WWE programming and the legendary persona is again willing to do it with his son being his opponent inside the squared circle.

Update On Rey Mysterio’s WWE Return Following 2023 Knee Surgery

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour, Rey Mysterio discussed a match that he would love to have with Dom Dom. That father-son encounter in the WWE should have extra capacity attached to it as Rey proceeded to say, “Imagine him [Dom] bald,” This was a clear indication that he would love a mask vs. hair match against Dirty Dom and then see the latter without hair in his head.

Zelina Vega Praised By WWE For Her Performance In Rey Mysterio Injury Angle

Rey Mysterio has always been open to putting his sacred mask on the line

During an episode of WWE’s The Bump on YouTube, three years ago, Rey Mysterio was reminded how his mask has been used for storyline purposes, over the years both in WCW and WWE. If it comes down to putting the mask on the line then the legend ‘would jump in a heartbeat’, if the storyline seems right.

“If the opportunity came about, I would jump in a heartbeat [on putting his mask on the line again],” Rey Mysterio announced. “I think that’s what makes Lucha Libre exciting and in this case to bring Lucha Libre to the WWE, and show the WWE Universe the excitement behind the mask vs. hair match, or the mask vs. title match. You know you put your heart out there in those matches. I would actually love to jump in the ring one of these days before I retire and put my mask on the line against something that is well worth it.”

With his son wrestling in the WWE in full force, Rey Mysterio can’t expect to be leaving the scene in a better capacity than wrestling his final WWE match against him. In that case, putting the mask on the line will perfectly make sense and given the owner of the mask is ready to put it on the line, we can certainly expect this match to become a reality.

Tagged:

Dominik Mysterio

rey mysterio

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
WWE Star Liv Morgan Spotted With AEW’s CJ Perry And MJF At Iron Claw Premiere
WWE Star Liv Morgan Spotted With AEW’s CJ Perry And MJF At Iron Claw Premiere

Dec 13, 2023, 7:10 PM

WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth
WWE Star Alexa Bliss Makes First Public Appearance Since Giving Birth

Dec 13, 2023, 7:03 PM

CM Punk Touted To Play A Valuable Role For WWE Raw’s Upcoming TV Deal
CM Punk Touted To Play A Valuable Role For WWE Raw’s Upcoming TV Deal

Dec 13, 2023, 6:57 PM

WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns
WWE Wrestlemania 40: Latest Update On The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns

Dec 13, 2023, 6:52 PM

WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Feels Relationship With Dom Is “Such A Happy Accident”
WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Feels Relationship With Dom Is “Such A Happy Accident”

Dec 13, 2023, 6:46 PM

Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute
Sasha Banks Has Interesting Reaction On 2022 WWE Departure Due To Creative Dispute

Dec 13, 2023, 6:38 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy