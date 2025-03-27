With her podcast and memoir release, Saraya has all over been on the news in professional wrestling, this week. As such, even her previous WWE character had long been trending on the internet with speculations being higher than ever over a potential WWE return. This comes after her departure from All Elite Wrestling is now official.

Dropping the bombshell news of the exit on her launching podcast, Saraya is seemingly off to a new beginning in her career, and she’s thankful to the AEW President Tony Khan for letting her go even before the existing contract with the company expired. In an exclusive reveal through Entertainment Weekly, the British wrestler announced that she’s an ex-AEW roster member with the following comments.

“I’m here to tell you that me and AEW’s relationship has come to an end,” Saraya stated in the very first episode of the podcast and confirmed that she’d left in a mutual way. “I had an amazing time there. There’s no bad blood between us. I had such a magical time.”

It’s mutual! But I loved my time at AEW and I had such a blast with the girls there. It’ll hold a special place in my heart. Tony was a great, AEW was great. I feel so lucky to be apart of this family for a couple years. Here’s to 2025! Wtf am I gonna get myself into now 🤔😂 https://t.co/YOVMlL2H7p — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 26, 2025

Paige AND Saraya trending 🥹 loving this week. I’ve received so much love, with my book, podcast, media and AEW. I’m so happy and love you all, thanks for everything ❤️https://t.co/RCaW9VcKoq https://t.co/nHVvIsraul — SARAYA (@Saraya) March 26, 2025

The former AEW Women’s World Champion further revealed that initially, she wanted to take a “couple of months” off around the holidays for personal reasons. But then she realized that there were “really no storylines where I would fit in.” It was also explained that the exit has nothing to do with AEW founder Tony Khan, but rather it’s her who just doesn’t “fit in right now” in the AEW scenario.

Saraya remains positive about a potential AEW comeback

Saraya also kept the door open for a potential comeback to All Elite Wrestling, someday, giving a shoutout to the locker room and the President, Tony Khan. She admittedly enjoyed a helluva time in the company and henceforth, doesn’t intend to be a stranger to her ex-colleagues,

“It’s just great. And I’ll miss the girls’ locker room. I’ll miss you, but don’t be a f—ing stranger! You know where I am. I see some of you outside the company anyway.”

As mentioned above, Saraya has extremely been busy with personal projects, for the time being. Being a published author with her memoir — “Hell in Boots: Clawing My Way Through Nine Lives” and a brand-new podcast called “Rulebreakers,” the popular female wrestler would be on a promotional spree, as well. With her book releasing, two days ago, the first two episodes of her podcast will debut, tonight.

During media interviews, Saraya has already mentioned a potential WWE return could be on the card. She previously wrestled for the company as Paige, holding championships both on the main roster and in NXT. Then in 2022, the UK-born wrestler debuted in AEW and went on to become a women’s world champion in the company, the next year in front of her home-country fans.