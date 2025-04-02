Despite the rumors claiming that Becky Lynch is back on board with the WWE by signing a new contract, her TV return continues to get delayed for unknown reasons. For weeks, her comeback was expected in time for the WWE Raw Netflix premiere in January followed by a feud commencement by the time WWE gets on the Road to Wrestlemania 41.

With nothing much being visible on WWE television, fans continue to speculate whether the marquee WWE star will be available for the biggest event of the year and the update is negative. With no creative pitch being made for Becky Lynch, she’s likely missing Wrestlemania for the second time since entering the main roster back in 2016.

While speaking on the post-Raw show, Sean Ross Sapp of The Fightful was asked about the possibility of Becky Lynch making a return at WrestleMania 41 or on the Raw after WrestleMania 41 which is generally infamous for such memorable returns. Plus, the question was also raised whether she would go straight after Liv Morgan for revenge since her last match was against the Judgment Day member.

Becky Lynch Allegedly “Active” And “Not Retired” Amid 2025 WWE Hiatus

Becky Lynch unlikely to appear at Wrestlemania 41

Sapp revealed that he had not heard anything definitive about Becky Lynch and that we should not expect her to be on the WrestleMania 41 card. He mentioned that ideas around her had been pitched for the biggest premium live event of the year, but he was unsure if those got the ultimate approval,

“At this point, I have not heard anything. I don’t expect her to be on the WrestleMania card. I know that things were pitched for her at Mania, but I’m not sure what happened with that.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

The most recent appearance for Becky Lynch came at an early screening of Luckiest Man in America. She’s reportedly been keeping herself busy with various projects outside the world of professional wrestling during this ongoing hiatus. While her next appearance will definitely shake up the women’s division, The MAN may not be back before wrapping up some filming projects.

After her contract expired in 2024, Becky Lynch reportedly re-signed with the WWE, solidifying her future with the company. However, no direct impact was noticed in respect to her appearances as part of the WWE except a one-off Netflix-related show-up in December.