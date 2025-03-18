Becky Lynch’s return scenario to the WWE continues to be a discussion point for professional wrestling fans, especially during the Wrestlemania 41 season. Previous reports claimed that WWE was all set to bring her back to shake things up big-time for the biggest premium live event of the year but that wasn’t the case.

The current status of Becky Lynch was also mentioned by her husband, WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins, when he stopped by WFAN for an interview, last week. It was clarified by the top WWE Superstar that his wife is doing just fine and that he’s not heard any retirement updates from her. With the time off continuing, there are no plans for her to wind down her career.

In more updates, Fightful Select now reports that “we’ve heard that ideas continue to be pitched for her potential return.” The above statement only suggests that WWE Creative has actively been working on making plans fruition for Becky Lynch’s comeback to WWE programming but a perfect spot to tell a compelling storyline for the reappearance is yet to be reached.

Becky Lynch balancing other commitments alongside the WWE

Head of the rumored return to the WWE, Becky Lynch also took to her Instagram story and uploaded a photo of herself paying a visit to an International Wrestling Revolution Group event, which was held at Arena Naucalpan in Mexico. She was spotted wearing an all-black attire while enjoying a great time during the visit.

Becky Lynch visited Arena Naucalpan in Mexico 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/SDW2iHBv6m — WrestlingWorldCC (@WrestlingWCC) March 15, 2025

This visit only signifies that Becky Lynch is balancing her various commitments which could be barring her from making an imminent appearance inside the squared circle. While she has Hollywood projects to be filmed, the WWE Universe can be hopeful that her return to the WWE will eventually happen and it will create a significant impact.

After her contract expired in 2024, Becky Lynch reportedly re-signed with the company, solidifying her future with WWE. This could be the reason that she did attend some Netflix-related events in December surrounding Raw’s anticipated debut on the platform but she reportedly told people she was simply there “supporting” the WWE.