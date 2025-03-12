Professional wrestling fans found it hard to know the whereabouts of Becky Lynch during her ongoing hiatus that started almost a year ago. With reports claiming her earlier contract already expired last summer, there are also speculations about her overall WWE career which could eventually lead to retirement. Fortunately, that’s not the case as she remains active in competition.

The current status of Becky Lynch was asked of her husband, WWE Superstar, Seth Rollins, when he stopped by WFAN for an interview, earlier this week. It was clarified by the top WWE Superstar that his wife is doing just fine, and that he’s not heard any retirement updates from her. With the time-off continuing, there’re no plans for her to winding down her career.

“She took a few months off,” Rollins gave an update on Becky Lynch. “She did some television and film projects…So she’s gearing up to get ready to come back. [I] don’t know when that’s going to happen just yet. But she is active, I will say. She’s not retired, she’s not mentioned anything about retirement. There are future plans for her in professional wrestling.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Becky Lynch recently responded to CM Punk’s comments about her

Despite the long absence, Becky Lynch is keeping track of the happenings on WWE programming. Two weeks ago, she was name-dropped in a fiery exchange between Rollins and CM Punk. After Punk mentioned the former WWE Women’s Champion, she took to X to take a shot at Punk, seemingly indicating that something was brewing between Punk and Roxanne Perez due to their similar ring attire.

Becky Lynch later deleted the tweet that supposedly stir up controversies as Perez believes Punk to be his mentor especially after the latter’s comeback to the WWE fold from 2023 onward. This week at the Madison Square Garden, Rollins defeated Punk in a steel cage match via DQ after Roman Reigns interfered.

As for Becky Lynch, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful (via Fightful Select) previously stated that WWE sources pushed back on reports that she was set to be in Indianapolis for the WWE Royal Rumble 2025 women’s division match. After no-showing on that night, it became evident that she’d be missing Wrestlemania 41.