Following a massive contract signing segment on this week’s episode of Smackdown, we now know the main event match of Wrestlemania 41. Unlike the popular belief of the Undisputed WWE Championship match headlining the show on Night Two, the non-title triple threat featuring CM Punk, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns has been inserted into the slot.

In the final segment of this week’s Smackdown, Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins at Wrestlemania 41 was touted by Nick Aldis to be the biggest Triple Threat Match in WrestleMania history. Roman Reigns came out first to a huge pop, followed by Seth Rollins, as they verbally blasted each other, uttering their respective contributions to the WWE.

CM Punk then arrived at the ring and read the contract. Heyman told Punk that he knew what Punk was looking for, and that clause was already there on the Wrestlemania 41 contract. Heyman then kissed Punk and said,

“You are closing the show at WrestleMania. CM Punk – you are a WrestleMania main eventer.”

An irate Seth Rollins lashed out, saying that Punk didn’t deserve to main-event Wrestlemania 41. As Punk was thanking the fans, Roman cut him off and demanded that Punk should thank and acknowledge him for his achievement.

Punk surprisingly got down on one knee to thank Reigns and said that because of him, he’ll be the main event of WrestleMania. However, he then revealed something unpleasant, which goes: headlining WrestleMania 41 was not the favor that Heyman owed him. This comes after Punk helped Reigns to defeat the new version of The Bloodline at Survivor Series WarGames, last year.

Reigns then got involved in a steel cage match between Rollins and Punk at Madison Square Garden. The three of them also brawled on last week’s SmackDown, which led to the Wrestlemania 41 match announcement.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of PLE card, go as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: IYO SKY (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (Wrestlemania 41 Main Event)

– Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens

– Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)