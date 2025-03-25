Both the title matches scheduled for this week’s Raw saw the champions retain and the aftermath teased more Wrestlemania 41 matches. That being said, we can now expect both the men’s and women’s Intercontinental Championships to be on the line at the Show of Shows.

In one of the beforehand announced matches for the latest episode of Monday Night Raw on Netflix from the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland, – Lyra Valkyria (c) defeated WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Raquel Rodriguez to retain the Women’s Intercontinental Championship.

With Liv Morgan interfering in favor of Rodriguez, the latter attempted a Texana Bomb, but the cunning Valkyria turned that finisher into a roll-up pin for the victory. An irate Morgan then entered the ring to deliver a beatdown on Valkyria with Rodriguez also joining her. This sequence continued a Wrestlemania 41 buildup with Bayley entering the scene.

WWE Smackdown: Wrestlemania Contract Signing Set For March 28 Episode

The Role Model eventually helped Valkyria to fend herself off and stand on her own feet as the segment closed on Raw. But it also continued an angle from last week’s WWE Raw Digital Exclusive where Valkyria mentioned that she couldn’t stop thinking about how Bayley defeated her and that she wanted a rematch with her, possibly at Wrestlemania 41.

As such, Bayley was handed a championship shot by Valkyria but she didn’t positively respond to it. Time will tell if she agrees to Valkyria’s proposition to make the match official at Wrestlemania 41. For the time being, the win over Rodriguez marked Valkyria’s third title defense in her 70-day reign as the inaugural Women’s Intercontinental Champion. Previously, she overcame Dakota Kai and Ivy Nile as the first two challengers.

Biggest Wrestlemania Return Of All-Time Revealed By WWE Through Top 25 List

Wrestlemania 41: Fatal-4-Way Title Match set for WWE PLE?

Also, in the main event of the WWE Raw March 24 episode, Bron Breakker (c) defeated Penta via DQ to retain the Intercontinental Championship. The referee had to ring the bell after Dominik Mysterio attacked Breakker. Dominik also gave a chair to Penta but he instead attacked Dirty Dom. Balor then took out Penta and Breakker in what appeared to be another angle for Wrestlemania 41.

According to the reports of Fightful Select, a Fatal-4-Way Match between Breakker, Penta, Balor, and Dominik is in the pipeline over the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41. Given all four of these men were involved in the closing moments of Raw, the source was seemingly right about WWE’s plan for this multi-person match.