Charlotte Flair is back on the Road to Wrestlemania after missing out on the show, last year and she’s coming after the top women’s title on the Smackdown brand. To pick up some momentums in her favor heading into the scheduled match at next month’s premium live event, she has now returned to action in a non-televised house show for the first time in a couple of years.

Last night, Charlotte Flair appeared in front of a raucous WWE live crowd in Belfast, Northern Ireland which marked her in-ring action at WWE’s Road to WrestleMania live event tour. She secured a victory over Piper Niven inside the SSE Arena in what appeared to be her first outing at a live event since December 2023.

Following the win, Charlotte Flair also took to her X, fka Twitter account and reacted to her live-event return by stating the following, “Tonight, was my first live event match since December 2023. Felt sooo good to be back. Thank you #WWEBelfast for WOOOOing & BOOing.”

I cannot believe I was this close to Charlotte Flair 💎 I am so happy!#WWEBelfast pic.twitter.com/mbvpMuqr7S — Sandra (@asuka_charlotte) March 22, 2025

charlotte flair is a literal GODDESS😍 the most stunning person ever & that gear was GLOWINGGG!!✨ so happy to see her🥹 #WWEBelfast @MsCharlotteWWE pic.twitter.com/eWyuMtrRzj — casey♡ (@aj4rhea) March 22, 2025

Charlotte Flair is undefeated since returning to action at Royal Rumble

Away from WWE programming for the entire last year, Charlotte Flair originally returned to action by competing and winning the 2025 women’s Royal Rumble match. Last week, she defeated B-Fab on Smackdown in what marked her first singles TV win since her return. Before the Belfast show, her previous live event match occurred on December 3, 2023, where she lost to then-Women’s Champion IYO SKY in Newark, Delaware.

Charlotte Flair is booked to challenge for the WWE Women’s Championship held by Tiffany Stratton at Wrestlemania 41 and the possible outcome of the match has also recently been revealed. Other top stars like CM Punk, Gunther, and Cody Rhodes are also set for their ‘Mania matches and they also competed at the Belfast show as given below.

WWE Live Event Belfast Results and Highlights

– Rey Mysterio defeated Finn Balor

– Charlotte Flair defeated Piper Niven

– Intercontinental Championship Match: Bron Breakker (c) defeated Sheamus to retain the Title

– Women’s United States Championship Match: Chelsea Green (c) (with Alba Fyre) defeated Michin to retain the Title

– World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk ended in a Double Count-Out and Gunther retains the Title