On next week’s episode of WWE Raw, Bianca Belair will have the right to call the shot right in the middle of the ring as the match official en route to determining who she faces at Wrestlemania 41 as the 2025 women’s Elimination Chamber match winner.

Another chaotic confrontation segment went down between WWE Women’s World Champion IYO SKY, Bianca Belair, and the former champion Rhea Ripley on this week’s WWE Raw in Glasgow after which the general manager, Adam Pearce announced that SKY will defend her title against Ripley in a rematch from a few weeks ago.

Bianca Belair has been announced to serve as the special guest referee for this match on WWE Raw, the winner of which will also proceed to face SKY for the WWE Women’s World Championship at Wrestlemania 41. Thus, the much-touted three-way match at the Show of Shows could still be a singles contest, on paper.

Pearce declared on WWE Raw that Rhea Ripley was not getting added to the title match despite putting her sign on the WrestleMania contract last week. All three women quickly came out in the ring and got physical with Belair standing tall in the end. Afterward, Pearce made the match for next week, saying Belair has to wait for one more week to receive her WrestleMania opponent.

Belair wasn’t initially happy with this decision by Pearce which led the WWE Raw GM to make her the special guest referee in the match. Jimmy Uso will take on Gunther on next week’s show after forcing Gunther to retaliate by chasing him with a steel chair in an attempt to save his brother Jey Uso. Also, John Cena and Cody Rhodes will come face-to-face for the third week in a row.

WWE Raw March 31 episode match card

The March 31 episode of WWE Raw will mark the final live TV episode of WWE’s ongoing tour in the United Kingdom before Wrestlemania 41 and it’s coming with the following match card from the O2 Arena in London, England,

– Women’s World Champion IYO SKY defends against Rhea Ripley (Bianca Belair special guest referee)

– Gunther vs. Jimmy Uso

– Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles

– John Cena & Cody Rhodes face-to-face