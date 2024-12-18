On Christmas Eve of 2024, WWE NXT will be airing a Holiday-themed edition with Santa Claus onboard for the show. Multiple other announcements regarding the upcoming episode have been made alongside a match that will crown new number-one contenders for a set of reigning champions.

In one of the headliner matches of the WWE NXT December 24 episode, Stephanie Vaquer will go one-on-one with Cora Jade. This match was officially announced after a vignette aired on the latest bygone episode highlighting Vaquer’s journey to WWE.

In the main event of WWE NXT Deadline 2024, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil where Giulia (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the future title shot.

Since that match, we haven’t seen Stephanie, one of the WWE’s latest female recruits in action while her current tag team partner Giulia will get to challenge the WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at the New Year’s Evil episode on January 7. Last week, Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade defeated Giulia and Kelani Jordan in a tag team match while Vaquer stopped a post-match attack by Jade.

A fatal-4-way to crown the new number-one contenders to the WWE NXT Tag Team Championships will also take place on the December 24 episode. In this match, No Quarter Catch Crew’s Tavion Heights & Myles Borne will take on Hank Walker & Tank Ledger, The Family’s Stacks Lorenzo and Luca Crusifino, and OTM’s Bronco Nima & Lucien Price with the winner challenging Axiom & Nathan Frazer for the tag titles. Last night, Axiom & Nathan Frazer (c) def. Gallus to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Furthermore, the upcoming episode of WWE NXT will see Charlie Dempsey defending the NXT Heritage Cup against Lexis King. An appearance by Santa Claus will also be there as he’s expected to spread joy in this merry season.

WWE NXT December 24 episode match card

The December 24 episode of WWE NXT that will air on the Christmas Eve edition will be a taped version from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida and it’s coming with the following match card,

– Stephanie Vaquer vs. Cora Jade

– NXT Tag Team Championship number one contender’s Christmas Chaos Match: Tavion Heights & Myles Borne vs. Hank Walker & Tank Ledger vs. Stacks Lorenzo & Luca Crusifino vs. Bronco Nima & Lucien Price

– NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey defends against Lexis King

– Santa Claus appears