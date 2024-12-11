With original talents produced by WWE NXT and new arrivals from all over the international circuit, the women’s division has been stacked for WWE’s third brand for the past several months. They are regularly been main-eventing premium live events and weekly shows without much publicity which proves their ability and the fact of how well WWE has been utilizing them.

Coming off a milestone event of Deadline, this past weekend, WWE NXT will now move forward to New Year’s Evil, the next gimmick-based show and praises are coming all over the circuit regarding how the female talents are headlining the scene, living up to their full potential.

WWE NXT: Giulia’s Iron Survivor Win Celebration Cut Short On December 10 Episode

Discussing the scenario in his Hall of Fame podcast, the WWE Hall of Famer Booker T also praised all the talents who were featured in the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline. The former world champion mentioned that she wasn’t throwing raving reviews to the ladies just because Roxanne Perez, his ex-student was leading the pack.

“I really believe NXT’s women’s division is the strongest roster in the wrestling business today, and I’m not just saying that because Roxanne Perez is the champion. She wasn’t even at the show. But the ladies in NXT right now, they are taking it to another level, bar none, the best in the business today.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE NXT: Former Champion Returns On December 10 Episode After 301-Day Hiatus

Giulia won the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge at WWE NXT Deadline PLE

In the main event match of the 2024 edition of Deadline WWE PLE, the Women’s Iron Survivor Challenge went down to determine the number-one contender for the WWE NXT Women’s Championship at New Year’s Evil where Giulia (2) defeated Sol Ruca (1), Stephanie Vaquer (1), Zaria (1), and Wren Sinclair (1) to secure the future title shot.

While talents like Jade and Perez have been in the WWE NXT women’s division for the past couple of years, Giulia, Vaquer, and Zaria are the new additions to the scenes who should rule the yard for years to follow. The compactness in the mid-card also allowed WWE to introduce the women’s North American Title which is currently held by Fallon Henley of Fatal Influence.

WWE NXT could find a new champion in Giulia in the first week of January 2025. As confirmed by General Manager Ava, The Beautiful Madness will get to challenge the NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at New Year’s Evil.