Three top WWE Superstars will again come under one roof on this week’s WWE Smackdown to make their Wrestlemania 41 match, official by signing on the dotted lines. With WWE’s United Kingdom tour going in full force, fans of London can thus expect mayhem to break out on this Friday’s show.

A contract signing has just been added to the lineup of WWE SmackDown for this weekend where Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk will share the same ring to sign the contract for their already announced triple threat match set for Wrestlemania 41. The match was officially confirmed after a brawl among these three competitors last week.

Then CM Punk announced the contract signing segment for WWE Smackdown during his promo session on last night’s WWE Raw episode. Punk added a potential twist to the upcoming signing segment by saying that he’ll observe the contract, carefully to find out if it truly brings him closer to what he really wants,

“I can’t wait to get my hands on this contract. I want to read the fine print, and I want to see if this contract, if this match, gets me any closer to what I want or if it’s just going to be another rug pull from the powers that be.”

Punk then mouthed an infamous line from the AEW All Out 2022 press conference a few years back: “I work with children,” this time referring to Reigns and Rollins. Punk then said that all three of them would appear on WWE SmackDown to sign the contract for their triple threat match at Mania. The promo finished as Punk mentioned how he brought them into the business and now it’s time to take them out.

WWE Smackdown March 28 episode match card

The March 28 episode of WWE Smackdown takes place at the O2 Arena in London, England marking the third-straight blue brand episode outside the United States and it’s coming with the following match card,

– WrestleMania contract signing with Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk

– WWE United States Champion LA Knight defends against Braun Strowman

– WWE Tag Team Champions The Street Profits (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) defend against Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)