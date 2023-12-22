10 Reasons Why Randy Orton Should Break Ric Flair’s 16 World Title Win Record

Randy Orton has been a WWE Lifer but he didn’t ever have a long hiatus in his career like the one had after Wrestlemania 38. It lasted for more than one and a half years before we finally got him back on WWE programming at Survivor Series 2023 in the WarGames Match.

Now that “Daddy’s Back” is home, he’s going after the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship held by Roman Reigns, a match that’s yet to be confirmed for Royal Rumble 2024. It should be noted that Randy Orton is a 14-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion and with 3 More World Title reigns, he would break Ric Flair’s 16 World Titles record which is the most coveted record in pro wrestling.

Randy Orton remains a rare WWE Superstar for life

WWFOldSchool recently published a report containing 10 reasons that keep Randy Orton one step closer to achieving this one-of-a-kind milestone,

1. The third-generation WWE Superstar now possesses the longest, continuous full-time career in WWE history (2002 – now), surpassing The Undertaker’s 20-year full-time run (1990 – 2010).

2. Randy Orton holds the record for the most participation in WWE PPV matches and matches on Raw, ever due to his career longevity which admittedly will run for one more decade.

3. He never had a problem with jobbing to newer talents.

4. Even after spending two decades in the company, his drawing power remains at its peak.

5. Following his return at Survivor Series, Randy Orton openly reflected on wrestling for 10 more years which will give him enough time to have three more World Title reigns where he could also put over new talents while dropping the belts.

6. Ric Flair himself wanted to see Randy Orton break his record instead of Cena, as he is a full-time performer, unlike Cena.

7. Besides, as the Legend Killer, Orton remained under Flair’s learning tree in Evolution, so it makes sense that he surpasses his predecessor.

8. it’s also safe to say that The Apex Predator of the WWE will never leave the company to jump ship.

9. Pro-wrestling legends also consider him as a complete “Sports Entertainer” in the history of this business.

10. Plus, Randy Orton is a recognizable name who worked with stars from different eras: Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Dusty Rhodes, Harley Race, The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Goldberg, Mick Foley, John Cena, Batista, Roman Reigns, CM Punk, Daniel Bryan, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles and more.

