WWE has been expanding its shows as much as possible under the new leadership of TKO, and Wrestlemania could be the next on its list. Vince McMahon had already extended the show across two nights amid the COVID pandemic, while TKO extended Summerslam starting from 2025. Now, they are planning to host not one but two ‘Mania seasons in a calendar year, with Saudi Arabia playing a major role.

During a recent episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed that WWE has a long-term deal with Saudi Arabia, and future plans may include branding one of the promotion’s major events in the country as WrestleMania. While the traditional U.S.-based PLE would be there, it could result in multiple shows carrying the same name,

“They got the Royal Rumble there next year. They got a quote ‘WrestleMania’ coming. It may be.”

WWE NXT: Popular Talent Reportedly Turning Heel Upon 2025 Debut

Bryan Alvarez questioned Meltzer about his prediction as the latter clarified the situation, suggesting that WWE may brand a Saudi Arabia event, using the brand value of Wrestlemania. This would be a similar situation to how they promoted The Greatest Royal Rumble in the past, using the brand value of Royal Rumble.

WWE Summerslam 2025: Bigger Plans Revealed Around Celebrity For August PLE

Three Wrestlemania nights could occur in WWE’s calendar year

Alvarez wanted further clarification regarding the situation, asking whether it meant that a Show of Shows would be reserved for Saudi while the other would remain in the United States. As such, there should be three Wrestlemania nights in a calendar year, given the original one is already spread across two separate nights.

Per the dissection of Meltzer, the motivation behind WWE’s move is simple: to erase the public backlash behind this Saudi deal. Plus, the company officials would also be able to ensure a large amount of revenue by attaching the WrestleMania brand to the PLE,

“I don’t know. I mean, I’m sure that, you know, the reaction to the Royal Rumble will probably, you know, factor into all this. These are all decisions that still have to be made.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Ultimately, the deciding factor in the situation would be money for the WWE, as they don’t want to breach the contract by any means. For the time being, WWE has to fulfill its commitments until the 2027-28 season. To satisfy the country’s sports officials, they’re already taking the Royal Rumble to Saudi Arabia, and Wrestlemania could be the next in line.