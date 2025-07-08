It has only been a few weeks since Blake Monroe, FKA Mariah May, has arrived on WWE NXT, jumping ship from All Elite Wrestling. Given her popularity among the fans, WWE could already be planning for a creative shift for her on-screen character, ensuring a role that she’s previously excelled in on WWE’s rival brand.

According to a new report, the babyface talent could already be set for a heel turn. This comes after Fightful Select noted that Monroe’s possible turn into this new direction has already been discussed within WWE NXT creative team members.

Fightful added that they weren’t told exactly when Monroe’s heel-turn would be executed, but it was brought up “for the near future.” The outlet also didn’t clarify why WWE may decide to change the newly-signed star into a villainous character, so early after her arrival on the WWE NXT roster.

Blake Monroe was presented as a babyface figure upon WWE NXT debut

Monroe initially debuted on WWE NXT, just days after her AEW contract expired and she was officially pulled from the roster page. On June 3rd, she appeared on the show as a surprise attendee of The CW episode at the WWE Performance Center to put the women’s division on notice. She would later be presented as a babyface during her contract signing after being sent through a table by a heel stable.

This led Monroe to align herself with fellow babyface star, Jordynne Grace, on last week’s episode of WWE NXT to avenge the attack. The General Manager of the show, Ava, then revealed that the pair will take on NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne, and her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley at Great American Bash, this Saturday night. The tag match takes place ahead of Grace challenging Jayne for the title at Evolution 2, the next night.

Before arriving on WWE NXT, Monroe wrestled in AEW under the name Mariah May. Debuting in 2023, she primarily featured as a sidekick to “Timeless” Toni Storm. But, The Glamour later turned on Storm after winning the Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament. That moment established her as one of the top heels in the AEW women’s division, paving the way for her to win the AEW Women’s World Championship.