We are on our way toward the annual Summerslam edition with builds for the premium live event, continuing on WWE Raw and Smackdown weekly episodes. Under the new regime of TKO, WWE is always looking forward to booking the young generation to keep the focus on the future, and they reportedly have three options scouted to be in the marquee scene over the coming years.

According to the reports of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is shaping the future of its main event picture, and three names have been shortlisted to be the centerpiece to the long-term plans of the company from WWE Raw and Smackdown.

As per the source, the company intends to have Rhea Ripley (age 28), Bron Breakker (age 27), and Jacob Fatu (age 33) in the permanent top-tier roles. The creative idea revolves around pairing these names up with today’s established names. There are also plans to eventually place them in the marquee spots and WrestleMania main events in the coming years.

WWE Raw: Bron Breakker enters a fresh feud against Roman Reigns

Breakker, a former NXT Champion, has already been in the spotlight on WWE Raw, aligning with Paul Heyman after WrestleMania 41. He’s just been inserted into a storyline with Roman Reigns that should position him squarely in the brand’s top tier. A possible singles contest against Reigns was rumored for Summerslam, this year.

But given the long-term goals that WWE has with Breakker, they could possibly be leaving the feud for next year’s Wrestlemania 42. For the time being, reports affirmed that we will see a build on WWE Raw for a tag team match that should be announced for the 2025 Summerslam, tomorrow night.

Rhea Ripley has already been in the world title picture since the beginning of 2025. As announced on last week’s WWE Raw, another major title match has been announced for SummerSlam where she will be part of a triple threat for the Women’s World Championship alongside the champion Naomi and IYO SKY. The Observer noted that WWE sees her as the long-term leader of the women’s division.

Jacob Fatu has also made an impact on SmackDown over the last year, continuing The Bloodline saga that turned him into a top babyface heading into Summerslam where he competes in a Street Fight against Solo Sikoa.