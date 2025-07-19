Leading to his in-ring debut at next month’s Summerslam, Country music star Jelly Roll will make a couple of WWE Smackdown appearances on the next two Friday nights. A few days ago, Jelly was already advertised for the July 25 episode of SmackDown in Cleveland, Ohio, and the August 1 episode in Newark, New Jersey, with the respective venues (Rocket Arena and Prudential Center) promoting him.

In an update, the official lineup for next week’s WWE Smackdown also included him for an appearance alongside two other segments. Jelly, alongside his tag team partner, Randy Orton will be under one roof in Cleveland next week with their match opponents, Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre, with the match build continuing on the show.

After having a physical confrontation last week on WWE Smackdown and then at Saturday Night’s Main Event, the build also spilled over to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where Jelly appeared to be a guest host. He and Orton were confronted by their SummerSlam opponents. After receiving a slap in the face, Jelly ended up chokeslamming Paul through a table to stand tall.

Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair will be challenging Women’s Tag Team Champions Roxanne Perez & Raquel Rodriguez for the titles at SummerSlam. Before that match, the duo would compete in a pair of singles matches, with Flair already defeating Rodriguez last night on WWE Smackdown. Now, Bliss and Perez will go one-on-one on next week’s episode.

“I’m Like This Isn’t Over,” Nikki Bella Indicates At Continuing Feud With WWE Superstar

After winning the WWE Tag Team Titles from The Street Profits, Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy will put their gold on the line next week on WWE Smackdown against Rey Fenix and Andrade. The latter duo earned the title shot in a fatal-4-way match as they defeated three sets of former champions, DIY, Fraxiom, and the Motor City Machine Guns, last night.

WWE Smackdown July 25 episode match card

The July 25 episode of WWE Smackdown will be the second-last episode of the Friday night show on the USA Network before the 2025 edition of Summerslam. The currently confirmed segments for the show go as follows,

– Jelly Roll, Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Logan Paul appearances

– WWE Tag Team Champions The Wyatt Sicks (Dexter Lumis & Joe Gacy) defend against Andrade & Rey Fenix

– Alexa Bliss vs. Women’s Tag Team Champion Roxanne Perez in a non-title match