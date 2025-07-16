This week in the main event of Raw, one of the headliners of WWE Summerslam 2025 was confirmed over the top world title from the red brand. CM Punk ended up becoming the winner in the gauntlet match for a title shot at the premium live event. Shortly after, Roman Reigns returned to save him from a beatdown, ending a hiatus that had lasted since the night after Wrestlemania 41 Sunday.

In the main event of the July 14 episode of Raw, Bron Breakker went through Penta, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in the Gauntlet Match, but lost to CM Punk in the final bout, due to which, Punk will now face Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship at WWE Summerslam 2025.

After the match, Breakker and “Big” Bronson Reed attacked Punk and Jey Uso, which led to Roman Reigns making his much-anticipated return to save Punk and Jey from the cohorts of Seth Rollins. Reigns took out both Breakker and Reed, officially entering the build of WWE Summerslam 2025 shortly after reports were out that he would be a part of the annual show.

There was also speculation that since Rollins will be out of action with an injury, Reigns might end up Breakker in a singles match at WWE SummerSlam 2025 with Reed standing in his corner. However, that’s not the case as WWE has some alternate plan in mind.

Sean Ross Sapp of The Fightful noted on his Raw Recap show that the current plan is for Roman Reigns to team up with Jey to take on Bron and Bronson in a tag team match at WWE SummerSlam 2025. Opting to conduct this match, WWE will eventually delay the inevitable singles contest between Reigns and Breakker, with the latter elevating his status to a new level. The two could then meet, possibly at WrestleMania 42.

WWE Summerslam 2025 PLE Match Card

WWE Summerslam 2025 premium live event takes place on Saturday, August 2, and Sunday, August 3, 2025, at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, making this the very first two-night edition in the history of the second biggest PLE of the year. The currently confirmed match card for the show goes as follows,

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: John Cena (c) vs. King of the Ring Cody Rhodes

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. CM Punk

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Queen of the Ring Jade Cargill

– Triple Threat Match for WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. Rhea Ripley vs. IYO SKY

– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lyra Valkyria

– Randy Orton & Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre & Logan