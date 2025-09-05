A long feud is ongoing featuring the reigning Intercontinental Champion, Dominik Mysterio, and AJ Styles on WWE Raw. Competing in a title match on the latest bygone red brand episode, many thought that they’re done with the storyline, but what reports suggest is that the conclusion is far from done, and that they will again be involved in some capacity in a cross-brand event scheduled for later this month.

Backstage sources reveal that the AJ Styles – Dominik Mysterio storyline from WWE Raw will continue at the upcoming Worlds Collide event, a joint venture between WWE and AAA, a wrestling promotion. PWInsider reports that the rivalry is being extended into next weekend’s event.

On this episode of WWE Raw in Paris, Mysterio successfully defended his title against Styles despite massive crowd support for the challenger. Now that the latest reports are out, it means Styles isn’t done chasing the mid-card WWE title and will also play an active role in the crossover card with AAA at Worlds Collide scheduled for September 12 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at The Pavilion at the Thomas & Mack Center.

WWE Raw: AJ Styles – Dominik Mysterio feud is far from over

The feud between Mysterio and Styles has already witnessed multiple encounters, including a high-stakes match at SummerSlam and a rematch on WWE Raw, with the outcome remaining the same. Mysterio’s latest title defense included interference from El Grande Americano, again implying that the two competitors are still not done with each other.

In August, the cross-promotional WWE – AAA TripleMania show, the biggest annual event under the AAA banner, took place in Mexico. IN the main event of the show, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a Fatal-4-Way match to retain the AAA Mega Championship.

The match result came after AJ Styles interfered in the match and cost Dirty Dom another title win. This move continued the feud on WWE Raw in the bygone weeks. Now, the main event of Worlds Collide has been confirmed to feature Dominik Mysterio challenging El Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship. Styles is expected to appear in some capacity, possibly again barring Mysterio from winning the title.