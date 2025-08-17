The cross-promotional WWE – AAA TripleMania show, the biggest annual event under the AAA banner, took place last night in Mexico, with multiple WWE Superstars in attendance. A surprise appearance by a former WWE Champion impacted the outcome of the headliner bout of the night, while two championships also changed hands on the show.

In the main event of AAA TripleMania XXXIII, El Hijo del Vikingo defeated WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio, Dragon Lee, and El Grande Americano in a Fatal-4-Way match to retain the AAA Mega Championship. The match result came after AJ Styles interfered in the match and went right after Dirty Dom, continuing their beef from Monday Night Raw.

In the final moments of the title match at AAA TripleMania, Mysterio took out Americano and Lee with a heavy mask, and he was about to pin Lee for the championship win after hitting a frog splash, only to be stopped by a mysterious masked man. That man appeared at the ringside and pulled him off. He then entered the ring and revealed himself to be Styles, leading Mysterio to be irate.

Clash In Paris 2025: Possible WWE PLE World Title Matches Indicated On Smackdown

AAA TripleMania XXXIII: AJ Styles prevents Dominik Mysterio from winning title

Styles then delivered a Styles Clash on Mysterio and left the reigning WWE Intercontinental Champion lying in the ring, allowing Vikingo to hit the 630 splash off the top rope for the pin to win for a successful title defense to conclude AAA TripleMania.

Wrestlemania 42: First On-Sale Ticket Release Date Revealed For Biggest 2026 WWE PLE

Approaching the final days of his pro-wrestling career, AJ Styles continues to make cross-brand appearances this summer. Last month, he returned home to TNA Wrestling for their annual Slammiversary appearance, which has now been followed up by this surprise appearance at Saturday’s AAA Triplemania XXXIII. Natalya Neidhart is another such name from the WWE roster who’s been allowed to make such appearances throughout 2025.

Elsewhere at AAA TripleMania, the first title change of the night took place when El Hijo del Dr. Wagner Jr. won AAA’s Latin American Championship, defeating El Mesias. Then, in a street fight, WWE Smackdown Superstars Angel and Berto lost the AAA Tag Team titles to Psycho Clown and Pagano. Clown won the match for his team after hitting a Spanish fly off the top rope in a match that consisted of some incredible stunts.