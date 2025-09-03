In recent years, one WWE SmackDown Superstar has risen to the occasion, showing tremendous resiliency in her career by becoming a bonafide wrestler from a so-called manager in the company. That name is Zelina Vega, who ended up winning her maiden singles title in the WWE in the post-Wrestlemania season, an accolade that fans feared would never happen.

The win came as aftermath of a huge fan demand as she emerged as one of the popular star powers in the Women’s division on WWE Smackdown. She initially began her career in WWE as a manager for former NXT World Champion Andrade, but down the road, we have seen her dancing in the ring, occasionally. Recently, Vega shared her initial thought of never breaking out in the company as a top star.

WWE Smackdown: Zelina Vega never wanted to give up on becoming a wrestler

In one of her recent interviews on Chris Van Vliet’s Insight Podcast, Zelina Vega revealed that she was not sure if she would ever become a proper wrestler in the WWE. At the same time, she was not willing to give up as her journey in the role continues across WWE Raw and Smackdown following her tag team title win in 2021.

“I wasn’t sure if it was gonna happen, but I knew I wasn’t willing to completely give up, even though I know I said it. It’s one of those things that you say deep down in your heart, there’s just something that no matter how much you hate it, you’re always gonna go back to it,” noted the WWE Smackdown Superstar.

“I just remember when it came to there was an audition that I did and everything was going great with it, I got accepted for it. It was like we were doing the fittings, everything’s going great.”

In the third match of WWE Smackdown during the post-Wrestlemania 41 edition on April 25, Zelina Vega defeated Chelsea Green (c) to win the Women’s United States Championship. The title match occurred just a week after Vega pinned the champion, the week before, marking an elevation of her status on the WWE roster.

This career-defining win came shortly after Vega was switched back to WWE Smackdown from Raw through a transfer window that got closed shortly before the 2025 Royal Rumble. Vega’s second-ever women’s US title reign came to an end at the hands of Giulia on a historic blue brand episode in Saudi Arabia on June 27.