Moving on from the Wrestlemania 41 season, two WWE SmackDown superstars have reportedly earned rave reviews from the officials. It appears that there have been discussions and high praise backstage for their efforts, especially over the biggest season of the year around the Show of Shows.

According to the reports of PWInsider Elite, many WWE talents and others backstage have been “marveling at the toughness” of Damian Priest, and also Chelsea Green. While Priest already reached a high in his WWE career, last year, becoming the world champion, the latter received praise for her willingness to go beyond her wrestling talents that’s outside of the ring.

For the record, Priest was inserted into the WWE Smackdown roster just before Wrestlemania season kicked off, just to have a high-profile feud with Drew McIntyre. According to the outlet, Priest has been praised in the locker room for showing his toughness. Despite being banged up, he continued the physical feud with the Scottish Warrior. The pair faced off at WrestleMania 41 in a Sin City Street Fight where McIntyre came out on top.

Chelsea Green compared to veteran WWE Smackdown talent

The source further noted how Chelsea Green has a positive reputation on WWE Smackdown, backstage for her willingness to feature in media responsibilities, as a representative of the WWE well as other events such as community outreach and fan engagement. This is the reason why she was praised for her work during the WrestleMania weekend, despite not featuring on the actual match card on the Show of Shows.

Despite being the Women’s United States Champion, Green missed Wrestlemania in what appeared to be a controversial one. A source told the outlet that they would compare Green to her WWE Smackdown colleague, The Miz, who’s been a great ambassador for the WWE, over the years. Even Green previously acknowledged how she always wanted to be the female version of The Miz, balancing professional and personal lives.

For all her efforts, Green was awarded the honor of becoming the first-ever Women’s United States Champion as she defeated Michin’ in a tournament finale at Saturday Night’s Main Event back in December 2024. She then lost the belt to Zelina Vega on the post-Wrestlemania 41 episode of WWE SmackDown. At a similar timespan, the Canadian talent extended her WWE tenure by re-signing with the company.