In the post-Wrestlemania 41 season, Cora Jade has shockingly become an ex-WWE Superstar from the NXT brand. WWE has released a number of people in the lead-up to the post-Mania season, and every list of cuts has produced surprising let-go announcements. The company has its reasons for releasing such talented individuals, and it appears that this is entirely consistent with its corporate attitude when decisions are made.

Cora Jade already announced that she would be returning to her pre-WWE persona, Elayna Black, someone who infamously dropped out of high school at the age of 15 to pursue her wrestling dreams. She’s now off to a fresh start in her career upon wrapping up her first WWE stint, and she’s also not holding off on revealing scoops about her release from the biggest pro wrestling company in the world.

During the Ariel Helwani show, the former Cora Jade in WWE was asked if the company gave her a reason for making her exit their brand. In response, the young talent revealed that she did ask the reason why they were firing her, and they had a regular answer in-store,

“I asked why when I got the call, was it budget cuts, and I was told it was a company decision. So, I’m not going to argue it. It is what it is.”

Cora Jade glad to have CM Punk as her mentor

Proceeding in the conversation, Cora Jade further noted that she first chuckled after getting the call from the WWE at a time when she was on her way to see Bea Priestly and her husband. Controlling her emotions at that moment, she arrived at their home and cried her heart out before finally getting through the healing process.

It was further disclosed by Cora Jade how she’d contact CM Punk just hours after she got the info of the release. She looked up to the former WWE Champion while growing up, initially because her brother was a Rey Mysterio fan when Punk was feuding with the latter. But for the former NXT Superstar, it meant so much to have Punk by her side.

“Having your idol tell you that they’re proud of you — it’s like, not everyone in the world gets that. I’ve always said that he’s my answer to who would you have dinner with dead or alive, who would it be? It would be him. Now, me and him and Roxy [Roxanne Perez] and him and Ace will go out to eat. It’s so wild to have that.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

Serving the no-compete clause, Cora Jade will soon be back in action, later this moment, after WWE’s 30-day period expires. Black Label Pro announced her for their event in Crown Point, Indiana, on June 14. Plus, the former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion has also been confirmed for a show in Edmonton with Top Talent Wrestling on June 27, amongst multiple other upcoming appearances.