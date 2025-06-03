Chelsea Green has been familiar with various injuries throughout her career, and she’s dealing with one such injury at this very moment. There was a time in her WWE career that she could barely wrestle a match due to injury upon getting the main-roster call-up, and it eventually led to her release from the company. That’s not the only huge roadblock that she admittedly encountered in her career.

In a new interview with “Limpin Ain’t Easy,” Chelsea Green explained that injuries are a part of this wrestling sport. She gave one further example of dealing with one such injury in India while filming content for a wrestling-oriented TV show in the country. Eventually, she had to undergo surgery on the subcontinent given the urgency of the matter.

“I have broken my nose and cheekbones in training…It sounds worse than it is…I broke my collarbone on live TV in India,” Chelsea Green said, adding the crowd capacity was similar to that of WrestleMania. “I ended up getting surgery in India…You can barely tell, even with the scar on me, that I’d broken my collarbone.”

Chelsea Green didn’t like the “injury-prone” tag in her first WWE stint

However, Chelsea Green also didn’t appreciate the fact that she ended up getting injured so early in her WWE tenure, especially at a time when the company was at a fast pace. Away from the scene for 6-9 months, and thus turned out to be much more fatal for her from a career perspective. The inaugural Women’s United States Champion also felt that she was thus labeled with the “injury-prone” tag, expectedly causing her WWE release, multiple years ago.

“So I have already dealt with those kinds of ups and downs in wrestling,” Chelsea Green continued. “But obviously the first break, my broken arm, in WWE, was on live TV at Full Sail during an NXT and I would say, out of the three broken arms I had in WWE, that was the hardest one. My first one.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

It’s safe to say that Chelsea Green’s first release from WWE, has motivated her to work even harder to get noticed by the company and get re-hired so that she can show what she brings to the table as a brand ambassador and a performer in the ring. This is the sole reason why WWE opted to crown her with the first-ever Women’s United States Championship win.

For the record, Chelsea Green was released from WWE in 2021, leading to a successful stint on the independent scene that led her back to the company in 2023. Since then, she’s found success in the competitive WWE environment by winning the inaugural WWE Women’s United States Championship tournament, as well as the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship alongside Piper Niven and Sonya Deville.