Given the previous reports, the Royal Rumble WWE premium live event will emanate from Saudi Arabia, next year in a move that will also increase the number of shows in the country. Breaking WWE’s annual tradition of hosting two annual such shows in the Middle-Eastern country, only one is expected, this year on the flip side.

During this Wednesday’s TKO earnings call, TKO chief financial officer Andrew Schleimer revealed their guidance for investors in 2025 includes only one WWE premium live event in Saudi Arabia this year compared to two in 2024. It was also announced that the overall financial look of the company will be altered due to this move,

“Our guidance for 2025 includes one PLE in Saudi Arabia, compared to two PLEs in 2024. This results in an unfavorable impact to our 2025 plan of approximately $55 million of total company revenue. We expect to host three PLEs in Saudi Arabia in 2026, including Royal Rumble.”

Apart from hosting WWE premium live events, TKO chief operating officer Mark Shapiro also affirmed they are in talks with Saudi officials to bring a boxing league into a reality. This league has been in the works for some time in which TKO would get equity and a fee from the host country.

Royal Rumble 2026 WWE premium live event set from Saudi Arabia

No WWE premium live event has been announced for 2025 in Saudi Arabia event although it’s expected to go down in the fall. However, the 2026 Royal Rumble has already been confirmed from the country, marking the first time that this show event will be held outside North America.

A partnership with the Saudi Arabia sports authority caused two annual WWE premium live events except for 2020 and 2021 (one each) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Royal Rumble 2026 will be added to the already conducted PLE-sprees in the country, Greatest Royal Rumble, Crown Jewel, King & Queen of the Ring, Elimination Chamber (2022), and Night of Champions (2023).

Current WWE premium live event schedule in 2025

– Saturday, March 1, 2025: Elimination Chamber 2025 at the Rogers Center in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, 3, 2025: SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

– Sunday, August 31, 2025: Clash in Paris 2025 at the Paris La Defense Arena in Paris, France

– Royal Rumble 2026 in Saudi Arabia (Date & Venue TBA)