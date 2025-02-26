Rumors of Stone Cold Steve Austin possibly appearing at Wrestlemania 41 have been coming in since last year’s edition of the biggest WWE PLE of the year. He openly said that he’ll be ready if WWE Champion Cody Rhodes wants his help on the show. This especially comes as Austin’s bitter rival The Rock has been troubling Rhodes since last year.

This began speculation that Austin might return for one more match at Wrestlemania 41, accompanying Rhodes in some capacity. However, the latest updates suggest that the legendary wrestler’s in-ring return is technically impossible given he’s recently undergone the knives.

It’s been reported that Austin will not be wrestling at WrestleMania 41, as he recently underwent a total knee replacement in December. According to the update from Fightful Select, a match for the veteran would be a “miracle,” so early after a surgical procedure. However, a non-wrestling appearance is still possible to add to the storyline,

“If you mean like wrestling, no, that would be a miracle. He had a total knee replacement in December. Coming out and throwing some beers or something? Maybe. But I haven’t heard of anything yet.”

In the meantime, The Rock has returned to WWE TV in the lead-up to Wrestlemania 41 on the latest bygone episode of Smackdown which drew 1.74 million viewers with a 0.51 rating in the 18-49 demo, up from previous week’s 1.38 million viewers with a 0.42 rating. He will also see the WWE Universe in Toronto, this weekend at Elimination Chamber.

As seen on Smackdown, The Great One wanted Cody Rhodes to be “his” champion on the road to WrestleMania 41, and he also wanted The American Nightmare’s soul. Cody is yet to provide his answer and he’ll offer his answer, this Saturday night during the Elimination Chamber premium live event. For now, Rhodes is reportedly scheduled to face John Cena in his next title defense in April.

WWE Wrestlemania 41 PLE Match Card

Wrestlemania 41 WWE premium live event will emanate from the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday and Sunday, April 19 and 20. The official, as well as the rumored matches for the card of the PLE, go as follows,

– Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins (TBA)

– Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. John Cena (TBA)

– WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

– WWE Women’s World Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Bianca Belair (TBA)

– WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

– Drew McIntyre vs. LA Knight (TBA)

– AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor (TBA)

– Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu (TBA)

– Jade Cargill vs. Naomi (TBA)